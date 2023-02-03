realme will Launch its First Coca-Cola Edition Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition on 10th February 2023

The most trusted tech brand, realme, announced its collaboration with Coca-Cola and introduced its first Coca-Cola edition smartphone, the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, which will be launched on February 10th, 2023, at 12:30 pm IST.

This customized edition smartphone features Coca-Cola’s classic design elements with a Red&Black collision. The 70/30 asymmetrical back design highlights the Coca-Cola logo with three points of black and seven points of red, making the classic logo instantly recognizable. Coke® red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling. With a bold twist to a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

In terms of configuration, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery, and realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Moreover, it also provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories. The smartphone is powered by RAZR Technology and sports a 108MP ProLight Camera with a 16 MP Selfie Camera along with the latest photography features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take, and Street Photography Mode 3.0 with Watermark to take stunning photos

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition starts free booking on realme.com with 6,000 limited units globally from 2nd February 2023 onwards. The users who successfully book the limited-edition phone will get a customized and unique limited number card.