Top 5 smartphones that are power-packed and worth your buck

India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market has undergone a rapid transition in recent years. Today, smartphones are not only a necessity but have become influential symbols as they are super functional. In addition to good design, great performance is a major driving factor that pushes consumers to choose a particular smartphone model. . Last year we witnessed several newly launched smartphones that haven been the talk of the town as they ticked all the boxes of the consumer’s checklist, and brought true value for your buck. To help you sort your search for power-packed smartphones, we have brought to you a list of smartphones that are a complete package in themselves.

realme 10 Pro+ 5G – INR 24,999

The latest realme 10 Pro+ 5G is a game changer in its segment that offers premium design and power packed performance. It comes with out of the box Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 that accelerates your experience by offering unique features. Flaunting 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate, makes this phone an ideal option for watching content. This ultra slim and light phone is packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery along with MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor. Its 67W Super VOOC fast charger helps in charging the battery to its full capacity within an hour, for an all day long battery backup while using 5G speed. The phone packs a 108 MP AI Triple camera along with a 16MP selfie camera to capture ultra smooth pictures. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three designs- HyperSpace, Nebula Blue and Dark Matter in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 24,999; 8GB+128GB priced at INR 25,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 27,999 on realme’s official website and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G – INR 23,999

The powerful Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is yet another best in class under the Galaxy range. For an unmatched performance, it is packed with a 6nm Octa-core Processor along with powerful RAM that intelligently expands the memory by analysing your multitasking needs. This lightweight phone has a whopping 5000mAh battery that pushes the phone to its limits as its vapour cooling chamber keeps the phone actionable all day long without any heating issues. It flaunts a 6.7 inches super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate that offers an immersive display experience and lag free gaming.It has a high resolution 108 MP Rear Camera setup with a 32 MP Front camera featuring a Sony IMX 616 sensor that lets you capture stunning images with crystal clear details. It comes in three stunning colour shades like Deep Ocean Blue, Emerald Brown and Mystique Green. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is available in two storage variants i.e. 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at INR 23,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB priced at INR 25,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Motorola edge 30 – INR 24,999

Another option in the list is one from Motorola that is Motorola edge 30 5G that has a Premium in-hand feel with mighty performance. It houses India’s first Snapdragon® 778G+ 5G with 13 5G Bands that offers next-gen network speed. To allow you to have out-of-the-world visuals with smooth scrolling and gaming, it flaunts a 6.5″ POLED Display and 144Hz refresh along with enhanced by the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos ® audio. Motorola edge 30 5G packs with 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Triple rear camera with 32 MP Front Camera specifications allow you to capture your best shots with enhanced details. This phone is available in two stunning colours- Aurora Green and Meteor Grey in storage variant: 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM priced at INR 22,999 and 8GB+128GB at INR 24,999 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 12 Pro – INR 24,999

The Redmi Note 12 Pro from the latest Note 12 series has brought powerful performance along with value for money features. It is packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G processor with a massive 5000mAh battery that makes it a yet another one-stop option for all your needs. The phone offers Dolby Atmos support for its dual speaker that boosts up the all day long livestreaming and amazing gaming experience. It flaunts a classy design with 6.67″ 120Hz pro AMOLED Display supporting HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision that offers the best video experience. It houses a 50MP triple camera supporting Sony IMX766 Sensor with 16MP front camera setup that brings out the Professional photographer in you. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in 3 unique and out of the box designs – Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue and Onyx Black in the three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 24,999; 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at INR 27,999 on Redmi’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G- INR 21,999

The iQOO Z6 Pro comes with a sleek design and amazing features at your desired budget. It houses the Snapdragon® 778G with octa core processor which provides fast and efficient gaming experience while maintaining high visual resolutions without consuming battery life. It’s packed with a 4700mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge that can 50% charge in just 18 minutes that pushes the limit of lag free multitasking. It offers superior looks with a 6.4 inches FHD+ AMOLED Display which accelerates the content experience. This phone is packed with a 64MP + 8MP Wide Angle + 2MP Macro Camera specification to capture beautiful images and is truly ideal in various photography scenarios. iQOO Z6 Pro is available in 2 stunning colours- Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky in the storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 20,999; 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 21,999 and 12GB + 256GB at INR 25,999 on iQOO’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.