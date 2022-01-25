The Chinese smartphone brand Realme announced it is now rolling out early access to the realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12. This applies to the X50 Pro 5G smartphone which is among the first to have access to the company’s UI 3.0 update.

Elaborating on the development, Realme said the UI 3.0 provides for almost unlimited levels of customization options which should be as per the Gen Z’s demands and imagination. The early access program enables fans and company loyalists to try out the new update before others. The company also said the launch of the update is an indication of their commitment to launch updates regularly and in a timely manner.

The update however will only be made available to a select group of users in the initial stage. Those interested to join the early access program can apply for the same to the company. Realme has been among the leading smartphone brand in the country and is the first to launch a 5G enabled smartphone as well.