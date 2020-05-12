Continuing with its focus on the Generation Z in India, Realme has launched two new budget smartphones – Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A in the country. The Narzo 10 is the costlier of the two and is priced Rs. 11,999 while the Narzo 10A will set you back Rs. 8499.

Specs wise, the Narzo 10 is built around the MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC and comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display and has 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The other salient feature of the phone is its quad cam setup comprising of a 48 mp primary sensor, an 8 mp ultra wide-angle lens along with two 2 mp sensors for depth sensing and macro photography respectively.

The Narzo 10A meanwhile shares a lot of similarity with the company’s own C3 smartphone. It also shares quite a few tech bits with the Narzo 10 as well, which includes the same 6.5-inch display as well as similar sized (5000 mAh) battery. The latter again has the same 18W fast charging support too. The phone also features a Type-C connector as well.

The 10A however comes with a slightly smaller, or 3 GB memory along with 32 GB of storage. The camera though is vastly downgraded on the 10A, it being a three lens setup comprising of a 12 mp primary sensor, a 2 mp depth sensor and a 2 mp macro shooter. Charging the phone is via a micro USB connector

Both phones are going to be available from Flipkart. The Narzo 10 starts shipping on May 18 while the Narzo 10A will ship from May 22. So if you have been saving for a budget phone, you know where to head to. .