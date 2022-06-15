realme GT NEO 3 receives new OTA Changelog update for June 2022

realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, has rolled out June 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme GT NEO 3 users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and system-level improvements.

This update will also optimize the probabilistic freezing issue, and power consumption and will fix the probabilistic screen flicker along with other improvements. The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend realme GT NEO 3 devices are now fetching the June OTA Changelog update

realme GT NEO 3 was launched on April 29, 2022, and was the culmination of much research and development. The smartphone features the world’s first 150W UltraDart Charge technology, India’s first Dimensity 8100 5G Processor, 120Hz AMOLED Ultra Smooth Display, and many more aesthetic features.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages and the users will get a push notification to download the update. The update will be pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

UI Version: RMX3563_11.A.09

Security

Integrates the May 2022 Android security patch.

System

Optimized the system performance and improved system stability.

Optimized the probabilistic freezing issue in some scenarios.

Optimized the power consumption in some scenarios.

Fixed the probabilistic screen flicker at a low screen brightness level.

Fixed the probabilistic crashing issue in extreme conditions.

Fixed the charging issue in some scenarios.

Fixed the noise of speakers in some scenarios.

Fixed some other known issues.

Camera