Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonaza Sale on its site which is going to be live from February 9 and run till February 14. Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands in India has stated they are going to be part of all the fun and will be offering exciting offers and killer deals on several of its most sought after smartphones. The company also said the same offers can be availed of from their own retail site, realme.com as well.

Among the more exciting deals, available include a flat Rs. 3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT, 8 GB + 128 GB model.

Then there is a Rs. 2,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2 and Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8.

Similarly, there are discounts available on a number of other smartphones which include the Realme C21Y, Realme C25Y, Realme C25-Y, Realme Narzo 30, Realme X7 Max along with other smartphones. There are also bank offers from the HDFC bank that can be availed of when buying the Realme GT series of smartphones.

Here is the complete list of smartphones as well as the discount applicable on those during the Mobile Bonaza Sales.