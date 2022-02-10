Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonaza Sale on its site which is going to be live from February 9 and run till February 14. Realme, one of the leading smartphone brands in India has stated they are going to be part of all the fun and will be offering exciting offers and killer deals on several of its most sought after smartphones. The company also said the same offers can be availed of from their own retail site, realme.com as well.
Among the more exciting deals, available include a flat Rs. 3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT, 8 GB + 128 GB model.
Then there is a Rs. 2,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Neo 2 and Rs 1,500 prepaid discount on Realme 8.
Similarly, there are discounts available on a number of other smartphones which include the Realme C21Y, Realme C25Y, Realme C25-Y, Realme Narzo 30, Realme X7 Max along with other smartphones. There are also bank offers from the HDFC bank that can be availed of when buying the Realme GT series of smartphones.
Here is the complete list of smartphones as well as the discount applicable on those during the Mobile Bonaza Sales.
|Model Name
|Variant
|MOP
|PP/ BUP Offers
|Bank Offer
|Remarks
|narzo 50A*
|4+128
|INR 12499
|No Offer
|Yes
|narzo 50A*
|4+64
|INR 11499
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 8*
|4+128
|INR 15999
|INR 1500 Prepaid/BUP
|OK
|realme 8i*
|4+64
|INR 13999
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 8i*
|6+128
|INR 15999
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 8s 5G*
|6+128
|INR 17999
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 8s 5G*
|8+128
|INR 19999
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme C11(2021)*
|2+32
|INR 7499
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme C21 Y*
|3+32
|INR 9499
|INR 1750 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme C25Y*/C25-Y*
|4+128
|1INR 1999
|INR 2000 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme C25Y*/C25-Y*
|4+64
|1INR 0999
|INR 1500 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme GT
|12+256
|INR 41999
|No Offer
|NO
|HDFC BO will remain same for GT Series.
|realme GT
|8+128
|INR 37999
|INR 3000 Prepaid/BUP
|NO
|realme GT ME
|6+128
|INR 25999
|No Offer
|NO
|realme GT ME
|8+128
|INR 27999
|No Offer
|NO
|realme GT ME
|8+256
|INR 29999
|No Offer
|NO
|realme GT NEO2 5G
|12+256
|INR 35999
|INR 2000 Prepaid/BUP
|NO
|realme GT NEO2 5G
|8+128
|INR 31999
|INR 2000 Prepaid/BUP
|NO
|realme 9i*
|6+128
|INR 15999
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 9i*
|4+64
|INR 13999
|No Offer
|Yes
|narzo 30*
|4+64
|13499
|INR 1000 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|narzo 30*
|6+128
|15499
|INR 1000 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme 8 5G*
|4+128
|16499
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme 8 5G*
|8+128
|18499
|No Offer
|Yes
|realme X7 Max*
|12+256
|29999
|INR 3000 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme X7 Max*
|8+128
|26999
|INR 3000 Prepaid/BUP
|Yes
|realme C20*
|2+32
|INR 7499
|No Offer
|Yes