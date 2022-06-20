realme 9 5G receives new OTA Changelog update for June 2022

Ads

realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, has rolled out June 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme 9 5G users. The update offers several new features and system-level improvements to the smartphone.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme 95G devices are now fetching the June OTA Changelog update. realme 9 5G was launched on March 10, 2022, and comes with best-in-class smartphone features and this new upgrade is dedicated to upgrading their experience.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The update will be pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

