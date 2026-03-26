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Realme 16 5G arrives in India on April 2 with 7000mAh battery

By Nitin Agarwal
5 Min Read
Realme 16 5G arrives in India on April 2 with 7000mAh battery

Realme stated on Thursday that the Realme 16 5G will be available in India starting April 2, and that the device can be purchased at the Realme online store and Flipkart after the launch event. The 16 5G features a 50-megapixel camera and a 7,000mAh battery.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Launch Date: April 2, 2026.
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo.
  • Charging and Battery: 7,000mAh with 60W fast charging.
  • Software: Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0.
  • Camera: 50MP main camera and Selfie mirror.
  • Durability: IP69 water and dust resistance.

Realme 16 5G Specifications and Features

The consumer electronics brand from China, The Realme 16 5G phone’s features were revealed after the global launch of the phone in January. The Indian variant features the same core functionality as the ones in other markets. It comes with a 6.57-inch display and a horizontal arrangement of the rear cameras. The device will come in two color options, Air Black and Air White, and Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has also created a pre-launch page for the device.

Performance and Hardware

The Realme 16 5G has MediaTek (a semiconductor company in Taiwan) Dimensity 6400 Turbo processors, designed to handle everyday work and gaming tasks, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The phone has vapor chamber cooling technology to manage heat, with a heat dissipation area of 6,050 mm squared.

The 7,000mAh battery is impressive, as most phones offer 5,000mAh units. Users can charge the battery relatively quickly, as the device supports 60W charging. The device is only 8.1 mm thick and weighs 183 grams. It is impressive that Realme was able to manage battery weight to keep the device relatively light despite having a high battery capacity.

Camera and Design Features

The rear side of the phone has a dual camera configuration comprising a 50 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. There is a circular LED flash next to the depth sensor. Alongside the main camera, there is a small reflective surface and, according to Realme, it is called a ‘selfie mirror.’ It assists users in self capturing photos using the main rear camera which is more beneficial than using the front sensor. This design choice allows for greater photo quality when capturing self-images.

Software and Protection

The Realme 16 5G operates on Android 16 and the Realme UI 7.0 interface. The company says it will provide three Android OS updates and provide security updates for four years. The phone also comes with an IP69 rating. This rating means the device can withstand dust, as well as high-pressure water spray. It ranks as one of the best water-proof ratings for mid-range devices.

The global version comes with a maximum of 256GB of internal storage. Similar storage options will likely be seen by Indian consumers as well. The device aims to provide ample battery longevity and a robust build to withstand routine use.

FAQs

Q1: When will the Realme 16 5G be available in India?

A1: The Realme 16 5G will be released in India on April 2, 2026.

Q2: Does the Realme 16 5G have fast charging?

A2: The Realme 16 5G does have fast charging; it has 60W fast charging with a 7,000mAh battery.

Q3: What is the selfie mirror feature in the Realme 16 5G?

A3: The selfie mirror feature is a mirror on the rear camera that helps people align their faces while taking selfies with the 50-megapixel main camera.

Q4: Is the Realme 16 5G water resistant?

A4: The Realme 16 5G has an IP69 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust and high-pressure, high-temperature water streams.

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ByNitin Agarwal
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With over 15 years in tech journalism and a Masters in Computer Applications from IGNOU University, Nitin Agarwal founded Tech Bharat technology enthusiasts with evolving industry trends. His leadership has been recognized with several editorial excellence awards, and he is frequently featured in tech industry panels. His editorial expertise have shaped the voice and direction of the publication, ensuring quality and integrity in every piece.
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