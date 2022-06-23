POCO F4 5G makes its global debut with a powerhouse chipset

Ads

POCO, India’s third-largest online smartphone brand, today announced the next phone in the F series, with the launch of POCO F4 5G. Marking its global debut, POCO F4 5G offers all the strengths of a flagship smartphone with sustained peak performance. Powered by the Snapdragon® 870 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 Storage and with features such as Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos and OIS, the POCO F4 5G is engineered to surpass all expectations.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, “We at POCO, have been working towards offering an unbelievably fluid and powerful experience like no other. On the back of a strong product proposition, featuring Snapdragon® 870 processor, E4 AMOLED flagship display with Dolby Vision™and Dolby Atmos OIS, POCO F4 5G changes the de facto expectations in this segment. We truly believe that POCO F4 5G is truly everything you need.”

Extremely Powerful with All the Strengths

Ads

POCO F4 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon® 870 flagship chipset built on a 7nm processor with 5G support. POCO F4 5G’s processing power offers shortened app loading times, supporting graphic intensive games and smooth scrolling experience on web pages and apps. High-level performance is sustained with its 3,112mm² super big vapor chamber and 7 layer heat dissipation structure by upgrading to LiquidCool Technology 2.0. POCO F4 5G’s flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM enable faster data access, great for multitasking between demanding applications.

Flagship 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display for entertainment on the go

Flaunting a POCO OG design, POCO F4 5G comes with superior ergonomics and a premium glass design. POCO F4 5G is the thinnest model in the POCO lineup to date with 7.7mm thickness. The device boasts of a 6.67″ E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm DotDisplay, one of the tiniest in the price segment. The flagship-level display features adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency. With screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits, & 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio POCO F4 5G ensures every moment is displayed at its ideal values for detail and contrast.

Further, with the support for Dolby Vision, it adds to the rich experience by delivering better colour depth and higher brightness of the content. Overall, the immersive user experience and high-performance functionality make it the most cost-effective device in terms of offering across-the-board strength in the flagship segment.

The Creator’s Suite you need!

POCO F4 5G’s triple rear camera setup features the first-ever addition of optical image stabilization (OIS) on a POCO, on the device’s 64 MP main camera. This delivers clear and sharp photos even in low light, for near-perfect digital replicas of the moments captured, in addition to steady and stable videos. Accompanying the 64MP main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 119 degree FOV and 2MP macro camera. Together, this triple array captures even the finest details. POCO F4 5G has a 20MP snapper at the front capturing detailed and vivid selfies.

POCO F4 5G supports 4K recording at 60FPS. Setup comes with tons of fun and convenient features, including Vlog Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, Long exposure, Time lapse, Slow motion. Amongst the many firsts, POCO F4 5G also introduces a collection of various software-driven movie effects such as Magic zoom, slow shutter, time freeze for a seamless content creation experience for users.

The long-lasting battery you need

POCO F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh (typ) battery and 67W Sonic charging, taking only 37 minutes to charge up to 100%(* under standard test conditions). With a fully charged battery, it offers strength in duration with up to 11 hours of gaming, 21 hours of video playback and 134 hours of music playback. The device utilizes Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a method of fast charging that circuits electric currents into two split directions for improved charging speed and stability, sustaining highest level performance stretched over longer periods of time.

Network and Connectivity

Driving on POCO’s philosophy of ‘technology that matters’, POCO F4 5G is a future-focused smartphone with a support of 10 5G bands, WiFi 6, and NavIC support. The device also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC offering faster connectivity at all levels.

POCO F4 5G also comes with an IR blaster and is IP53 protected making the device splash and dust resistant.

Availability

POCO F4 5G will be available in two stellar colors – Nebula Green and Night Black and in three storage variants: 6GB+128GB at INR 27,999, 8GB+128GB at INR 29,999, and 12GB+256GB at INR 33,999. As part of first sale day offers, consumers can get an instant discount of INR 1,000 and SBI card holders get a discount of INR 3,000 making the effective prices: 6GB+128GB at INR 23,999, 8GB+128GB at INR 25,999, and 12GB+256GB at INR 29,999.

The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting June 27 at 12 Noon. Also, as part of the launch offer, consumers will get 2 months’ YouTube Premium subscription free on POCO F4 5G. Further, applicable to first sale, POCO F4 5G buyers will get 1 year of free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack.