POCO F4 Indian spotted on IMEI listing, expected to launch in India soon

The Indian variant of the Poco F4 has recently been spotted on the IMEI database, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed. This has come in the wake of the Poco F4 Pro 5G going on sale in the country. Tipster Sharma who uses the Twitter username @stufflistings also posted a screenshot of the POCO F4 Indian variant’s listing on the IMEI database.

Sharma however also mentioned the listing does not include the name of the device though. Instead, the phone is identified by the model number 220212111RI which is believed to be that of the POCO F4 model. The letter ‘I’ meanwhile is believed to suggest it is intended for launch in India. That said, the upcoming Poco phone isn’t entirely a new development though. Instead, it is just the Xiaomi Redmi K40S that was introduced in India earlier in the year.

Coming to the specifications that the Poco F4 is expected to come with, there likely is going to be a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor could be making up the core of the device which interestingly is the same that powers the Poco F3 phone as well. Further, it could be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage that likely would be paired with the SD 870 chipset.

When it comes to the camera, there could be three of it on the rear. That would include a 50 MP primary cam that is complimented by a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP tele macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32 MP front shooter included as well.

Among the other specs that the Poco F4 is expected to come with include a 4,500 mAh battery backed by a 67W fast charger. For the software, it could be the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 that the phone would come pre-loaded with.