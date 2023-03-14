OPPO launches Find N2 Flip in India: Sets New Benchmark for Foldable Phones

OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, announces the availability of its flagship Find N2 Flip in India at INR 89,999. It will be available—March 17, 12AM onwards—at OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Customers can get it for as low as INR 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives.

Regarding the device, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “We are proud to carry on the OPPO legacy of introducing purposeful advancements and are excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, the Find N2 Flip. This sleek device boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability. We are confident that this flip smartphone will revolutionise the foldable smartphone category, not only in India but around the world.”

OPPO’s debut flip phone sets a benchmark for the category with its all-new Flexion Hinge design that creates a water drop fold to result in a significantly shallower, narrower crease on the main display than any other foldable smartphone. This crease is invisible in most lighting conditions for an uncompromised flat-screen experience.

The best-in-class hinge does not sacrifice durability either; the OPPO Find N2 Flip is certified by third-party TÜV Rheinland to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds–the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times every day for over ten years.

The smartphone has also been tested for over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C, with 95 per cent humidity.

OPPO places emphasis on its hinge because of the impact it has on the other features. The tightly engineered hinge on the device lets OPPO fit a large 3.26-inch cover screen that accounts for 48.5% of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout.

This display allows for engaging new user experiences: Previews of photos and videos, quick access to tools like timers, and system settings. Furthermore, users can customise the cover display for always-on notifications, quick replies to messages, and interactive digital pets.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip flaunts polished aluminium sides and a matte glass back that gently curves around the edges to make it comfortable to hold and use. It weighs just 191g and is 7.45mm slim when flipped open.

In addition, the smartphone’s large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is perfectly adjusted to let you enjoy multimedia and games. Its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness ensure immersive movie watching, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth user experience.

The device boasts a flagship-level camera system that combines hi-res camera sensors with OPPO’s in-house MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography. To further amplify its imaging credentials, OPPO has worked closely with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) into the camera system. The unique colour-processing system kicks into action the moment you press the shutter button to optimise colour accuracy, tone and contrast to deliver consistent and accurate results. Users can further refine photographs with three additional filters—Emerald, Radiance, and Serenity—designed by professional Hasselblad ambassadors.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing so nearby subjects look sharp while backgrounds look soft; photos look textured, dynamic, and detailed.

The handset also packs an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper with an expansive field of view that is perfect for photos and videos. For selfies, it packs the 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter.

In addition, the FlexForm feature, enabled by the New Flexion Hinge, turns the device into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera that allows for an even better video-calling experience on WhatsApp. The IMX709’s RGBW pixel array boasts superior noise suppression; its autofocus ensures crisp details, while a wide field-of-view gets everyone in the frame in a group selfie.

The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor—the most powerful chipset on a flip smartphone—and 44W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that juices the device to 50% in 23 minutes. Also, for all-day use, OPPO fits a high-capacity 4300mAh battery, the largest in a flip smartphone, thanks to its well-designed, but durable Flexion hinge.

The device also packs stereo speakers, with Real Original Sound Technology, for an immersive surround-sound experience.

Tying the hardware experiences together on the OPPO Find N2 Flip is ColorOS 13. The operating system runs on Android 13 and offers a variety of design-led changes to boost productivity. AI enhancements built deep into ColorOS 13 now let you smartly manage your meetings, optimise networks, and deftly handle distractions. ColorOS 13 lets users customise their phones with a variety of widgets and deep Bitmoji integration – both on the shelf and the cover display. As a bonus, the OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with four years of Android and five years of security updates.

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find N2 Flip