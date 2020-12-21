Oppo has launched its A15s smartphone in India which comes across as yet another budget offering from the Chinese manufacturer. The phone is priced competitively at Rs. 11,490 and is slated to go on sale in the country starting today, December 21, 2020, via Amazon.

Oppo A15s specifications:

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display comes with a water-drop notch for the selfie cam and boasts of an impressive 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the phone is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor that works in unison with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. The phone runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

For optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear which comprises of a 13 MP primary camera along with a pair of 2 MP cameras capable of macro shooting and depth-sensing respectively. The front gets an 8 MP shooter for selfie shooting and video calling. The camera app also offers several photography modes such as AI beautification, night mode, and so on. These apart, the camera is also capable of time-lapse and slow-motion videos as well.

For power, the phone comes with a 4,230 mAh battery which should provide for decent backup times. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the rear. For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and such.

Oppo A15s price and availability:

The latest Oppo smartphone will set you back Rs. 11,490 for the single 4 GB + 64 GB version. The phone is currently available from Amazon where there is a 10 percent instant discount for the taking if bought using HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Then there is a no-cost EMI option available as well for a six-month period. Check out for similar launch offers from the retail channel as well.

Colour options include Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.