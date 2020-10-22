The Oppo A33 is now official in India and forms the newest addition to the Chinese company’s A series of phones to be available in the country. The phone’s immediate claim-to-fame is its super affordable price tag while still offering some pretty decent specs such as a 5000 mAh battery, a 90 Hz display, and a Snapdragon 460 heart. The phone is priced at Rs. 11,990 in India and is going to be available via Flipkart and Oppo.com along with authorized offline stores.

On the front, you have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. As already stated, a Snapdragon 430 chipset powers the phone and is coupled to a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of ROM. If you need more storage, there is the microSD card slot that will let you add another 256 GB of storage.

For optics, there is the triple camera arrangement at the rear comprising of a 13 MP primary sensor, and a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting respectively. On the front, there is the 8 MP selfie cam placed behind the punch hole on the top left of the front display.

A 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and is backed by an 18 W fast charger. The phone runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. Among the other features the new A53 boasts of include a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. The phone is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 as well while there also is a dual speaker setup that makes it quite an entertainment device.

Colour options you have with the phone include Moonlight Black and Mint Cream. Also, at Rs. 11,990 for the single 3 GB + 32 Gb model, the new A33 is surely among the more affordable phones with a 90 Hz display to be currently available in India. Its nearest competitor is the Realme 7i which too has a 90 Hz display but has better specs for Rs. 11,999 for the base model and Rs. 12,999 for the top-end version.

For a refresher, the 7i comes powered by the octa-core SD 664 chipset coupled to a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM for the base model and 128 GB of storage on the high-end version. The 7i too has a 5000 mAh battery backed by 18 W fast charger. On the rear, the 7i comes with a quad-camera setup comprising of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens along with a pair of two 2 MP cameras.