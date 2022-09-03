Noise launches ColorFit Caliber Go with 1.69 TFT display

Ads

In yet another development, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand Noise launched its latest smartwatch, ColorFit Caliber Go in India today. The device sports a 1.69 TFT display and comes with a battery life of up to 10 days. It comes in 5 colour options: Jet Black, Rose Pink, Olive Green, Midnight Blue, and Mist Grey. is available on the brand’s official website, gonoise.com, and Flipkart at Rs. 1,999.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Go is a perfect match for users’ hustle and companion for your fitness journey. Inbuilt with Noise Health Suite, the device can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, activity level, sleep patterns, stress levels, and female health markers. It can help you build healthy habits with reminders for washing hands, drinking water, alarms, along with idle alerts. You can control your smartphone from a distance, at the touch of a button, as it allows you to mute and reject calls, control music remotely, and find your phone option.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, and MD of Noise said, “The ColorFit Caliber Go is designed especially for young professionals and college-going students, who want to combine fitness with style, without going too heavy on the pocket. The long battery life with other added innovations will add more value to the lives of hustlers and fitness enthusiasts.”

The smartwatch offers over 50 sports modes and 150 plus cloud-based watch faces.