Nissan Launches Tekton SUV in India Starting at Rs 10.49 Lakh

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd launched its new Tekton SUV at a global event in Mumbai, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom for the T160 variants. The automaker priced the T280 variants from Rs 14.99 lakh, while the highest model costs Rs 18.59 lakh. Bookings for the mid-size SUV started on July 9, 2026, and customer deliveries will start on July 20, 2026. The company is offering special initial rates to the first 10,000 buyers among its current customer base in the country.

Key Takeaways

The vehicle starts at Rs 10.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.59 lakh ex-showroom.

Every variant comes with a turbocharged engine, providing up to 280Nm of torque.

The model offers a large 700-liter boot space and features Google built-in software.

Production takes place at the Chennai plant for local sales and export to 50 global markets.

Deliveries will begin across India on July 20, 2026.

Vehicle Specifications and Features

The vehicle enters the competitive mid-size SUV market as the third product from the brand in India, following the Magnite and the recently launched Gravite. The new model stands out by offering only turbocharged engines across its entire lineup. Buyers can get performance up to 280Nm of torque, which provides strong acceleration for highway and city driving.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle provides Google built-in connectivity, allowing drivers to access navigation and apps directly without connecting a smartphone. The vehicle also addresses family travel needs with a 700-liter cargo capacity, making it highly practical for long road trips and daily usage.

Local Production and Future Plans

Nissan manufactures the vehicle at its factory near Chennai. The company plans to sell the model locally and export it to 50 global destinations, including countries in Africa, West Asia, and Saudi Arabia. Nissan targets annual domestic sales of 100,000 units alongside an equal number of annual exports.

Company executives stated that this vehicle forms a major part of the brand’s updated plans for India. Guillaume Cartier, Chief Performance Officer at Nissan, explained that the vehicle combines global manufacturing standards with features that Indian buyers want. The brand plans to expand its vehicle lineup further, with a fourth product arriving by early 2027 and a battery-powered vehicle scheduled for 2028.

Massimiliano Messina, who chairs the company’s regional operations for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania, noted that the model follows a unified global design method. The car was engineered with inputs from the Indian market but designed to meet the strict standards of international export regions. Officials from the Middle East division added that the model fits well with changing buyer preferences by combining an aggressive exterior design with updated cabin technology.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said the company is expanding its dealership network and focusing on products that offer real value to local car buyers. The company also announced that the first 10,000 orders will receive special pricing benefits, helping the brand build early momentum in the market.

FAQ

Q1. What is the starting price of the Nissan Tekton in India?

A1. The vehicle starts at Rs 10.49 lakh ex-showroom for the T160 model lineup, while the T280 range starts at Rs 14.99 lakh.

Q2. When will deliveries of the vehicle begin?

A2. Nissan will start delivering the SUV to customers from July 20, 2026. Bookings opened on July 9, 2026.

Q3. What are the main features of the vehicle?

A3. The vehicle offers a complete lineup of turbocharged engines, a 700-liter boot space, up to 280Nm of torque, and Google built-in connectivity software.

Q4. Where does Nissan manufacture this SUV?

A4. The carmaker builds the vehicle at its manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for both local sales and global exports.