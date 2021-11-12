ViewSonic announced the launch of its new Pantone validated ColorPro VP2468a monitor which also happens to be the newest member of its new ColorPro VP68a Series all of which comes with Pantone validation. The 24-inch LED full HD monitor with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution offers rich and vibrant colours that are the most realistic depiction of natural colours. The monitor offers 100 percent colour accuracy and a consistent colour performance all of which are so very important for professional applications. The display has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

A unique feature of the ColorPro VP2468a monitor is the colour blindness mode that it comes with. That includes the Colour Blindness Simulation and Colour Blindness Filter and can be a boon for those with colour blindness. The Colour Blindness Simulation allows designers to see any creation, be it an artwork or whatever from the perspective of a colour blind individual. Similarly, the Colour Blindness Filter ensures any design is colour blind friendly. In fact, the new ColorPro VP2468a monitor happens to be the first monitor in the world to boast of TUV-tested colour blindness mode.

Among the other salient features that the ColorPro VP2468a monitor boasts of include Flicker-Free and Blue Light Filter. This makes the display extremely eye-friendly and prevents eye fatigue even after prolonged usage. The monitor also offers a lot of versatility when it comes to finding the best position for its placement. For instance, there are the swivel, pivot, tilt, and height modes that the monitor can be placed in to suit specific requirements of designers and professionals. The ColorPro VP2468a can also fit in seamlessly in a multi-monitor installation wherein it creates a display sans none of the distractions of borders.

For ports, the monitor comes with a USB Type-C slot that allows for a single-cable interface for the attachment and charging of all external accessories and devices. Apart from this, there is the USB 3.2 Gen 1 HDMI port as well as the DisplayPort or DP. The latter allows for the daisy-chaining of monitors from Type-C or DP ports. This not only allows for the creation of a multi-monitor configuration, such a feature also makes the display future-proof as well.

Pantone, meanwhile, is a means for standardizing colour reproduction and is a clear indication for designers, manufacturers, and marketers about the colour efficacy of a particular product.