Samsung has launched a new entry-level budget smartphone in the form of the Galaxy A02 bearing the model number SM-A022F. This, however, is not to be confused with the Galaxy A02 that was launched last year. For the sake of clarity, we are going to refer to the latest smartphone offering as the Galaxy A02 (2021).

Also, while the new A02 (2021) does bear quite a few resemblances with its predecessor of the same name, there sure are a few things that make the latest offering unique. Of course, the biggest of it all is the MediaTek MT6739 SoC that powers the current model, compared to the Snapdragon 450 on the older generation phone. There also is the PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU on the current model for efficient graphics processing.

That apart, the new A02 (2021) feature Dolby Atmos for complete entertainment. The display, though, is the same 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-C panel having HD+ 720p resolution that makes up the front of the phone. Battery capacity too remains unchanged at 5000 mAh and is backed by a 7.75 W charger.

The phone comes in three memory and storage configurations – the base model with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, while the top model offers 3 GB of RAM and 64 of storage. In between, there is the one with the same 3 GB of memory but 32 GB of storage. In all cases, storage can be expanded to 1 TB via microSD cards.

Coming to the camera, the A02 (2021) features a dual-camera arrangement comprising of a 13 MP primary cam of f/1.9 aperture and a 2 MP macro sensor of f/2.4 aperture. The front gets a 5 MP selfie shooter of f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 with the Samsung One UI running on top.

The phone boasts of dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS for connectivity. Then there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

The price and availability, though, are still a mystery. However, the phone will be available in exciting shades of Denim Red, Denim Black, Denim Grey, and Denim Blue. Expect pricing details to be announced soon.

Keep watching.