Rumours about Samsung ditching the Galaxy Note series has been swirling around for a while now. The latest report on this is claiming the forthcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will serve as its replacement.

The report which first appeared in the South Korean publication, Aju News is claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be ready to reach markets around June 2021 and will come with several improvements over the Z Fold 2 currently available. Those include the next generation Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) as well as the Under Display Camera.

One of the biggest concerns with the Ultra Thin Glass used in the current generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 is that it is quite prone to developing scratches. That would have made it unsuitable for use with the S Pen. The next generation Ultra Thin Glass developed by Samsung in collaboration with its subsidiary Dowoo Insys is better off in that respect. That is reason enough for Samsung to use the new UTG for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 while also integrating S Pen functionality as well.

The Under Display Camera, meanwhile, is a new development which won’t require a notch or a punch hole for the front camera, or for that matter, any camera to perform. The camera would be placed underneath the OLED panel and still be able to shoot acceptable quality pictures. However, that refers to the ideal scenario and it remains to be seen if the UDC technology is mature enough to shoot good quality images.

Meanwhile, rumours have it that Samsung would be launching the S20 successor earlier, most likely around January itself. Tentatively named S21, the model will have three versions, the base S21 with a 6.2-inch display, the S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, and the S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display. Of these, the S21 Ultra will be compatible with the S-Pen but it won’t be offered with the phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come bundled with the S Pen and will serve both as a smartphone as well as a mini-tablet in its opened state. The S Pen will make the device more functional and practical, as it has been with the Note series.