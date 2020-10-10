Details of the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has emerged, along with pricing info. Also, lest you start to believe it is yet another mid-range Samsung phone offering to join the already chaotic sub-20,000 price segment in India, well that isn’t exactly the scenario. Rather, it can be considered a special edition phone (though Samsung or Amazon isn’t marketing it as such) that would be sold exclusively via Amazon.

Also, the reason it is named M31 Prime is because it is designed to push forward Amazon’s Prime program. Buying the phone will automatically entitle you to three months of free Prime subscription. The rest of the specs is almost the same as that of the regular M31. Amazon though is yet to reveal the display size but has said it is going to be of the Super AMOLED type with a waterdrop notch at the top. Expect software optimization as well to have easy access to Amazon Prime. it is for the Prime members after all.

No points for guessing it is the Exynos 9611 that would make up the core of the phone, along with the Mali-G72 MP3 for GPU. There is going to be a 6 GB LPPDR4x RAM onboard along with 64 GB of storage on the base model and 128 GB on the top-end version. In both cases, the storage can be enhanced to 512 GB via microSD cards.

The highlight of the rear is the quad-camera arrangement with a 64 MP primary sensor along with an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens. Then there are two 5 MP sensors for macro photography and depth mapping respectively. For selfies, there is the 32 MP sensor accommodated within the front notch.

Power comes from a 6000 mAh battery that is backed by a 15W faster charging system. Color options cited is just the single Ocean Blue even though the regular M31 is also available in Space Black as well. As for price, the base model with 64 GB of storage will set one back Rs. 16,499. Amazon is yet to announce the pricing of the 128 GB model.

Meanwhile, what is hard to miss is the Samsung strategy of launching two phones in quick succession, one each for Amazona and Flipkart to be sold exclusively via their respective platforms. We have earlier seen the Galaxy F41 announced to go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 when the Big Billion Days sales event kicks off. The M21 Prime, in turn, is expected to go on sale on October 17 when the Amazon Great Shopping Festival gets underway.