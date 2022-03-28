Nokia has introduced a new variant of its Nokia C01 Plus smartphone which now comes with a higher 32 GB of storage. However, it being an entry-level phone at best, the new Nokia C01 Plus model continues to run the Android 11 Go version. The basic specs remain largely the same, which includes a Unisoc SC9863A processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM along with now a higher 32 GB of ROM on the top model and 16 GB of ROM on the entry-level version. A 5.45-inch HD+ display makes up the front. The rest of the specs include a 5 MP rear cam and a 2 MP front cam while keeping the lights on is a 3000 mAh battery.

Nokia C01 Plus price, availability, and color options

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at Rs. 6299 and Rs. 6799 for the 2 GB + 16 GB and 2 GB + 32 GB model respectively. Nokia said the smartphone is already on sale in India starting today and can be purchased from all major online and offline stores in the country.

Check out for exciting launch promotions which include the JioExclusive offer which will allow for a discount of Rs. 600. That way, the 16 GB and 32 GB models of the Nokia C01 Plus will come down to Rs. 5699 and Rs. 6199 respectively. Buyers who opt to avail of the JioExclusive offer will have to visit the participating Jio retail store or register for the same via the MyJio app.

The self-enrollment process via the MyJio app can be done within 15 days of activating the device. In that case, the discounted amount will be passed on directly to the buyer’s bank account via UPI. Jio said the pay-out process will be completed within 30 mins of successfully enrolling for the offer.

As for the color options, the Nokia C01 Plus comes in shades of Blue and Grey.

Nokia C01 Plus 32GB Specifications

The Nokia C01 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display that is lit up by 720 × 1440 pixels. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and is flanked by rather thick bezels on the sides while having a pronounced chin and forehead as well. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor that is coupled to 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 128 GB via microSD cards.

The phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity options. For optics, there is a single 5 MP primary on the rear and a 2 MP front shooter. A 3000 mAh battery keeps the lights on. A micro USB 2.0 port at the bottom allows for data transfer roles and charging of the phone.