Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) today announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) along with Nokia as their technology partner. This technology was demoed at the ongoing 5G Trials in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

As per the telecom operator, once successfully deployed the VoNR solution will enable Vi to offer its subscribers a high-definition voice experience over 5G. Currently, Vi has been conducting 5G Trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Pune, Maharashtra. For this particular trial, Nokia was the technology partner with their AirScale 5G RAN, 5G Core and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) voice core solutions on display.

Lately, Vi has been conducting multiple 5G trials in order to demonstrate the true potential of the new technology for both general customers and businesses. In an earlier trial, Vi also managed to record speeds in excess of 4 Gbps, opening options like VR streaming, Roller Coaster Gaming, VR 5G Connected Schools and 360 degrees VR Content Playback and more.