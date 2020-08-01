AVITA, the US-based consumer arm of Nexstgo Company Limited today announced the launch of its Liber V laptop in India. Featuring 10th generation Intel processors, the new Liber V stands for best in class performance and style which lives up to the company image of being vibrant and youth oriented.

The new upgraded Liber V laptops come with the option of either an Intel or an AMD processor. For Intel-powered laptops, you can choose from either the 10th gen Core i5 or i7 processors while the AMD machines come powered by either the Ryzen 5 3500U or the Ryzen 7 3700U chips. Similarly, the choice of GPU include Intel UHD Graphics 620, Radeon Vega 8 Graphics or the Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics.

An 8 GB DDR4 RAM is common across the range though you can choose from a 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB SSD storage option. The display comprises of a 14-inch FHD panel with anti-glare coating and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Bezels are almost negligible on all sides save for the bottom, which has almost an inch-thick bezel. In any case, Avita is claiming 78.2 percent screen-to-body ratio for the display along with a 178-degree wide angle view.

The touchpad is clearly among the largest you will find on a consumer laptop. Avita said the touchpad can support up to four finger smart gestures and is backed by precision technology for extra sensitivity. There is an optimal top-up web camera as well, along with an integrated fingerprint sensor for extra security.

Mention must also be made of the metal chassis which makes the laptop durable and strong while still being thin and light. Measuring 18.8 mm at its thickest point, the laptop tips the scales at just 1.25 kilos for the base model. The backlit keyboard further adds to the convenience.

For power, there is the 7.6V 4830 mAh battery which Avita said can be enough to support 10 hours of operations. Coming to ports, there is the combination of USB Type-C port and USB ports along with the headphone jack and the Micro HDMI port.

The Liber V also comes in a choice of several vibrant colour options which includes Cloud Silver, Matt Black, Fragrant Lilac, Angel Blue, Blossom Pink, Space Grey, Pearl White. Avita said, there are more than 14 colours coming soon.

The laptop is going to be available soon from online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon and Ingram though no specific dates are mentioned as yet.