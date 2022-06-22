Never Fall Short on Style with the pTron Bassbuds Fute

Ads

The sound quality that the best True Wireless earbuds can generate is way powerful than it was a couple of years ago. TWS earbuds are becoming more and more popular every day, owing to their excellent capabilities of drawing out the ambient noise, while satisfying the audiophile in you even if you’re on a budget.

If you haven’t upgraded to a pair of earbuds yet, the all-new pTron Bassbuds Fute can be your ideal choice. Offering everything that you may need for your smartphone in terms on design and function, the premium looking earbuds in a unique translucent design offer great in-ear fit with noise cancellation, spatial audio and excellent sound clarity. They look like work of art and sound the same too.

With the support of Bluetooth 5.1 and the built-in mic, it allows you to stay connected/make and react to calls immediately. Featuring a unique featherlite earbuds, the Bassbuds Fute comes with a transparent charging case with Type-C port that fuels up the earbuds in just 1 hour to offer 25Hrs total playback.

Equipped with 13mm powerful drivers, the pTron Bassbuds Fute offers remarkable natural stereo sound output with distinct clarity & expansive audio during gaming and binge watching.

Ideal for general purpose use in wide range of situations and activities, the IPX4 rated Bassbuds Fute makes for a great pair of earbuds while on the move.

Hard to ignore, the uniquely dramatic and elegant Bassbuds Fute is available in two aesthetic colors: Black & White, that fit seamlessly into your life.

These versatile and budget-friendly earbuds are available on Amazon India at INR 999/- and comes with 1-year warranty.