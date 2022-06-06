pTron announces the launch of its stylish & most epic Smartwatch; the Force X10E

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable and high-quality digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, has expanded its product portfolio for wearables with the launch of a new smartwatch pTron Force X10e. With the promise of Style, Performance & Connectivity, pTron’s latest addition to their ever-expanding portfolio will feature real ticking hands that move to reveal a 1.7 Large HD display.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “The Force X10e is an ideal addition to our Smart wearables catalog as it resonates with millions of customers in Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities of India who seek cutting-edge, easy-to-navigate, reliable, durable & stylish piece of Smartwatch that is feature-packed, premium yet value for money. The Force X10e is specially designed keeping the same in mind. With innovative technology & iconic features Force X10e GenZ’s companion in their daily lives: from sports to daily wellness needs at a remarkable price point.”

The ergonomic and lightweight Force X10e has been designed with a thinner 10.5mm metal case with premium steel pushers and a curved 2.5D screen that smoothly transitions into the metal body, giving it a more versatile look.

Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, Force X10e efficiently & continuously tracks heart rate 24×7 along with other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen, Calories, etc. From monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their fitness goals on the Force X10e. The smart device features 7 active fitness modes along with a steps-counting function that records the number of steps taken during the day which can surely help users have a healthier lifestyle and improve their overall well-being.

The smart & agile Force X10e also offers a range of smart features to help manage the day and quickly get the information needed such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS, and Social media alerts along with weather updates as a part of practical tools.

With just 3 Hrs of charging time, the Force X10e can outlast 12 days of continuous usage, be it activity tracking during the day or sleep monitoring by night, thanks to its large 250mAh battery. The watch charger has been enriched with integrated magnets to instantly snap the watch into place for charging.

The Force X10e is compatible with the DaFit App for both Android and iOS that allows functionality to set reminders and access a wide range of health data along with multiple customized watch faces. In both, the watch and the app, the data is clearly displayed for an easy understanding of data patterns. All recordings are saved and can be seen in the app and shared too. IP68 rated for water resistance, the elegant & truly smart Force X10e is available in three stylish colors that fit seamlessly into your daily life: Onyx Black, Space Blue & Suede Pink.

The Force X10e is available on Amazon India starting 6th June at a special launch price of INR 1799/- (for the first two days). From 8th June onwards Force X10e will be available at a regular price of INR 1899/-, with a one-year warranty.