moto g32 goes on sale today on Flipkart

Motorola’s recently launched moto g32 in its g series family, a smartphone that truly denotes #AllYouWant. It extends an immersive display experience in the segment by bringing a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” FHD display, allowing clearer and sharper views and transitions along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that enable the user to immerse themselves in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat. A feature-rich device in the segment, the moto g32 goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. It will also be available at leading retail stores.

To boost performance and extend a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, the moto g32 is powered by Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor. Moreover, despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device its remarkable ThinkShield™ for mobile. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees 3 years of security updates.

Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The phone comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don’t have to give your battery life a second thought.

Besides this, the moto g32 brings a 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MB selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MB ultra-wide and depth camera, the 118º ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Also, it can even sense depth, working with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.

Along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers an IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2×2 MIMO, and more – truly ensuring you get #AllYouWant at a great price

Availability & Pricing:

The moto g32 will go on sale starting 12 PM, 16th August 2022, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant priced at INR 12,999 and can be availed at just Rs. 11, 749* including a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs. 1,250* with HDFC bank credit cards. Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,549* The phone will be available in two wonderful colours, Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver.

Annexure

Specs Details Operating System Android™ 12

Assured upgrade to Android 13

Assured 3 years of Security Updates System Architecture / Processor Snapdragon® 680 4G processor with 2.4GHz octa-core Kryo™ 265 CPU, Adreno™ 610 GPU Memory 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB built-in* (uMCP) | up to 1TB microSD card* expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm Weight 184g Water protection IP 52 Display 6.5″ display Display Technology IPS LCD| 90Hz refresh rate Display Resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) | 405ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Battery 5000mAh Charging 33W Charger in box Bands (by model)* 4G: LTE band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41

3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8

2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, 0.64μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 1.28μm | PDAF Camera 2 8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | depth | 118° ultra-wide angle Camera 3 2 MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro Sensor 4 N/A Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Ultra-Res

Dual Capture

Spot Color

Night Vision

Macro Vision

Portrait

Live Filter

Panorama

AR Stickers

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Smart Composition

Shot Optimization

Auto Smile Capture

Google Lens™ integration

Active Photos

Timer

High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Burst Shot

Assistive Grid

Leveler

Watermark

Barcode Scanner

Quick Capture

Tap Anywhere to Capture Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: FHD (30fps)

Rear ultra-wide angle camera：FHD (30fps)

Rear macro camera: HD (30fps) Rear camera video software Dual Capture

Spot Color

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Macro

Slow Motion

Video Stabilization

Video Snapshot

Efficient Videos Front camera hardware 16MP sensor (f/2.4, 1.0μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 2.0μm Front camera software Dual Capture

Spot Color

Portrait

Live Filter

Group Selfie

Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)

Shot Optimization

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Selfie

Active Photos

Face Beauty

Timer

Selfie Animation

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Assistive Grid

Leveler

Selfie Photo Mirror

Watermark

Burst Shot

Tap Anywhere to Capture Front camera video capture FHD (30fps) Front camera video software Dual Capture

Spot Color

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Face Beauty

Video Snapshot

Efficient Videos SIM Card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM Radio Yes Speakers Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® Microphones 2 microphones Headset Jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) NFC No Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, Gyroscope, Sensor hub, E-compass Security Fingerprint reader, Face unlock Inbox Accessories Protective cover , charger , USB cable, guides, SIM tool My UX Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split

Play: Media Controls, Gametime

Tips: Take a Tour, What’s New in Android 12 Voice control Google Assistant Colors Mineral Gray, Satin Silver Device name Moto g32