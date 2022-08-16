moto g32 goes on sale today on Flipkart

Motorola’s recently launched moto g32 in its g series family, a smartphone that truly denotes #AllYouWant. It extends an immersive display experience in the segment by bringing a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” FHD display, allowing clearer and sharper views and transitions along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that enable the user to immerse themselves in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat. A feature-rich device in the segment, the moto g32 goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. It will also be available at leading retail stores.
To boost performance and extend a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, the moto g32 is powered by Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor. Moreover, despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device its remarkable ThinkShield™ for mobile. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees 3 years of security updates.
Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The phone comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don’t have to give your battery life a second thought.
Besides this, the moto g32 brings a 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MB selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MB ultra-wide and depth camera, the 118º ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Also, it can even sense depth, working with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.
Along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers an IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2×2 MIMO, and more – truly ensuring you get #AllYouWant at a great price
Availability & Pricing:
The moto g32 will go on sale starting 12 PM, 16th August 2022, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant priced at INR 12,999 and can be availed at just Rs. 11, 749* including a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs. 1,250* with HDFC bank credit cards. Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,549* The phone will be available in two wonderful colours, Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver.
Annexure
|Specs
|Details
|Operating System
|Android™ 12
Assured upgrade to Android 13
Assured 3 years of Security Updates
|System Architecture / Processor
|Snapdragon® 680 4G processor with 2.4GHz octa-core Kryo™ 265 CPU, Adreno™ 610 GPU
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB built-in* (uMCP) | up to 1TB microSD card* expandable
|Body
|PMMA
|Dimensions
|161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm
|Weight
|184g
|Water protection
|IP 52
|Display
|6.5″ display
|Display Technology
|IPS LCD| 90Hz refresh rate
|Display Resolution
|Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) | 405ppi
|Display Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Battery
|5000mAh
|Charging
|33W Charger in box
|Bands (by model)*
|4G: LTE band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8
2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8
|Main Rear Camera
|50 MP sensor (f/1.8, 0.64μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 1.28μm | PDAF
|Camera 2
|8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | depth | 118° ultra-wide angle
|Camera 3
|2 MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro
|Sensor 4
|N/A
|Flash
|Single LED flash
|Rear camera software
|Ultra-Res
Dual Capture
Spot Color
Night Vision
Macro Vision
Portrait
Live Filter
Panorama
AR Stickers
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Smart Composition
Shot Optimization
Auto Smile Capture
Google Lens™ integration
Active Photos
Timer
High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x)
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Burst Shot
Assistive Grid
Leveler
Watermark
Barcode Scanner
Quick Capture
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|Rear camera video capture
|Rear main camera: FHD (30fps)
Rear ultra-wide angle camera：FHD (30fps)
Rear macro camera: HD (30fps)
|Rear camera video software
|Dual Capture
Spot Color
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Macro
Slow Motion
Video Stabilization
Video Snapshot
Efficient Videos
|Front camera hardware
|16MP sensor (f/2.4, 1.0μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 2.0μm
|Front camera software
|Dual Capture
Spot Color
Portrait
Live Filter
Group Selfie
Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure)
Shot Optimization
Auto Smile Capture
Gesture Selfie
Active Photos
Face Beauty
Timer
Selfie Animation
RAW Photo Output
HDR
Assistive Grid
Leveler
Selfie Photo Mirror
Watermark
Burst Shot
Tap Anywhere to Capture
|Front camera video capture
|FHD (30fps)
|Front camera video software
|Dual Capture
Spot Color
Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)
Face Beauty
Video Snapshot
Efficient Videos
|SIM Card
|Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD)
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Speakers
|Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®
|Microphones
|2 microphones
|Headset Jack
|3.5mm headset jack
|Bluetooth® Technology
|Bluetooth® 5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot
|Ports
|Type-C port (USB 2.0)
|NFC
|No
|Location Services
|GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo
|Sensors
|Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, Gyroscope, Sensor hub, E-compass
|Security
|Fingerprint reader, Face unlock
|Inbox Accessories
|Protective cover , charger , USB cable, guides, SIM tool
|My UX
|Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers
Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display
Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split
Play: Media Controls, Gametime
Tips: Take a Tour, What’s New in Android 12
|Voice control
|Google Assistant
|Colors
|Mineral Gray, Satin Silver
|Device name
|Moto g32