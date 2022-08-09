Motorola launches Moto G32 with 50MP quad rear cameras for Rs 12,000

Ads

Today, Motorola announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the g series franchise, the moto g32. A device that is truly #AllYouWant. Launched at a starting price of ₹12,999, consumers can buy it at an amazing offer price starting just ₹11,749** (including up to Rs. 1,250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit cards). With a super smooth 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” FHD display, the device allows clearer and sharper views and transitions. Along with this brilliant display, the moto g32 features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® enabling the user to immerse in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat.

Moreover, to boost performance and extend a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, the moto g32 is powered by Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor.

Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees 3 years of security updates.

Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The phone comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don’t have to give your battery life a second thought.

Besides this, the moto g32 brings a 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MB selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MB ultra-wide and depth camera, the 118º ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Also, it can even sense depth, working with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.

The moto g32 comes with 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card so one can enjoy lots of space for their photos, games, movies, apps, and songs

Along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers a IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2×2 MIMO, and more.