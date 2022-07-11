Mivi launches DuoPods A350, a fully feature loaded earbuds with 50hrs playtime

Ads

Commencing its journey to expand its bouquet of India’s new-age hearable ecosystem, Mivi, India’s leading homegrown electronics company, has added new duopods to its existing impressive product portfolio. The latest edition of the “made-in-India” duopods, A350, is in line with Mivi’s vision to equip Indian consumers with innovative products that offer a fully immersive audio experience while also adding to the style quotient. Launch Day price of Mivi A350 would be INR 999/-. Mivi duopods are available in 5 colour variants that are Black, White, Mint Green, Space Grey and Blue.

The newly launched product is equipped with 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ to offer crystal clear sound. Wireless duopods use the most recent Bluetooth 5.1 technology to ensure stable connectivity and smooth transmission at high speed. It also features a 10m range, allowing you to hear clear, loud audio even when you’re not near your device.

Mivi A350 has a dual microphone that allows for clear voice input and output while on the phone. Additionally, duopods support AAC and SBC codecs to deliver audio for higher sound quality. The device supports voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant to enhance user experience and convenience. It also allows users to accept and reject calls and regulate the volume with a slight tap on the earbuds.

Ads

Mivi A350 duopods come with a 40 mAh battery on both sides, and the capsule comes with a 500 mAh battery. Furthermore, both have a charging time of one hour. The duopods have a playback time of up to 50 hours on a single charge, making it a wonderful option for those who frequently engage in lengthy phone calls and for travellers who require a long battery life to enjoy peaceful vacations. It has a USB Type-C charging connector for superfast charging. The wireless earbuds are also IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant, making them a handy choice for fitness enthusiasts to continue grooving to their favourite tracks while working out.

Speaking on this occasion, Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “ We are pleased to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art product, which is entirely made in India. With a wealth of intriguing features, the Mivi 350 duopods have been designed and manufactured, keeping the needs of new-age consumers in mind. This product is a great addition to our line of best-in-class products, which offers unmatched design, comfort, and quality at the right price. We will continue launching more ground-breaking products like this to provide our customers with the most incredible possible experience.”

Mivi A350 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. The Mivi A350 will be launched at INR 999; however, this will be the price for one day, after which it will be available for INR 1399. Consumers can purchase the pioneering Mivi A350 from Amazon and the Mivi website from 9th July.