Mivi DuoPods F40 TWS Review – Very nice battery life & audio output

With a new pair of Truly wireless earbuds being released virtually every other week, the audio market in the country is heating up. Mivi is one of the few Indian brands that have succeeded in rising to the food chain. We now have a pair of tws buds from the company for review.

The Mivi Duopods F40 is the product in question and has a retail value of INR 1,199. These headphones offer far more for that price, including dual microphones, 50 hours of battery life, and 13mm dynamic drivers on each side. Should you thus get these as your next set of TWS earphones? Let’s find out through our in-depth review.

Mivi Duopods F40 TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.1

5.1 Drivers – 13mm Dynamic Drivers

13mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4g, 45g (with case)

4g, 45g (with case) Claimed Battery Life – Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 50 hours with the case

Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 50 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Mivi Duopods F40 TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type-C charging cable

Design

The case of the Duopods F40 tws has a traditional pebble design with contoured corners. These are small and are offered in five colors: Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Green. Despite the fact that the casing and buds’ whole construction are made of high-quality plastic, all of these hues have a metallic paint job. Smudges can be eliminated with the use of this finish. The case contains four LEDs on the bottom that are used to indicate the case’s charge level and a little Mivi logo up front.

The buds are lightweight and built well, and they have a familiar design. These are in-ear headphones without silicon tips, like the Apple AirPods. Although the comfort of this design is restricted and the mileage may vary from person to person, we would have preferred to see a silicon tip version of it. The battery and touch panel used to operate the button are housed in the long stem. Each bud has a dual-mic system that is strategically positioned to get the best output.

Performance

The Duopods F40’s pairing process is simple, and they automatically enter pairing mode when the lid is opened for the first time. All you have to do is go to your phone’s Bluetooth settings, look for the Mivi Duopods F40, and pair them.

Moving on to the performance portion of this review, we discovered that the call quality was equivalent to that of the rivals. The Duopods F40’s two microphones function as planned and help to decrease noise. During our brief use, we did not encounter any significant call cutoffs, connection issues, sound breaking, or white noise.

Given their low price, the Duopods F40’s 13mm dynamic drivers are crisp and slightly more bass-leaning. We generally felt that the sound stage was well-balanced. The bass is still very prominent, which is common for headphones in this price range and also happens to be the focus of this product’s marketing.

The touch-sensitive portions were found to be a good size for most users, and the touch commands worked as expected. During our tests, we were able to achieve a little over 7.5 hours on a single charge with the volume set to 50%, while the case added four more charges, which is roughly in line with the promised figure.