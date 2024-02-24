Microsoft Prepares to Launch an All-Digital Xbox Series X in White

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to introduce an all-digital Xbox Series X console, marking a significant update to its gaming hardware lineup. This new iteration of the Xbox Series X, expected to be released in late 2024, is set to bring a fresh design and enhanced features to the gaming community.

Key Highlights:

The all-digital Xbox Series X will feature a disc-less design, offering a sleek, modern aesthetic.

It is expected to come with 2TB of internal storage, doubling the capacity of the current model.

A new controller, named “Sebile,” will accompany the console, featuring built-in accelerometers, haptics, quieter buttons, and sustainability improvements.

The console will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C, among other modernized internals.

Microsoft aims to maintain the console’s price at $499, mirroring the current Xbox Series X pricing despite the absence of a disc drive.

All-Digital Design and Enhanced Features

The upcoming Xbox Series X refresh, codenamed “Brooklin,” is anticipated to ditch the traditional disc drive in favor of an all-digital format. This move reflects the growing trend towards digital game distribution and the increasing reliance on cloud gaming services. The console’s design has been described as “adorable,” featuring a new, less severe cylindrical shape compared to the current model’s “fridge-like” appearance.

The inclusion of 2TB of storage aims to accommodate the expanding sizes of modern games and updates, ensuring players have ample space for their digital libraries. The redesigned “Sebile” controller, with its advanced haptics and modular thumbsticks, is set to enhance the gaming experience further.

Sustainability and Performance

Microsoft is not only focusing on aesthetics and functionality with the new Xbox Series X but also on sustainability. The console will utilize recycled materials for more than 30% of its construction and feature 100% recycled packaging. The updated hardware is also expected to draw 15% less power, thanks to a new low-power standby mode that reduces consumption by up to 80%.

Market Impact and Consumer Expectations

The all-digital Xbox Series X refresh aligns with the industry’s shift towards digital media and could set a new standard for console design and functionality. However, the removal of the disc drive might not appeal to all gamers, especially those with extensive physical game collections or those who value the option to buy, sell, and trade physical discs.

Opinionated Summary

Microsoft’s decision to launch an all-digital Xbox Series X reflects a bold move towards embracing the future of gaming. By doubling down on digital distribution and cloud gaming, Microsoft is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry’s evolution. The new console’s design, improved controller, and focus on sustainability demonstrate a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. However, the true success of the Xbox Series X refresh will depend on its reception by the gaming community and how well it balances the demands for digital convenience with the desires for traditional gaming experiences.