Xbox Series X Bundle with Diablo 4 and Modern Warfare 3 Slashes Price to $489 for Black Friday

Gamer enthusiasts rejoice! Microsoft’s latest gaming console, the Xbox Series X, is getting a significant price cut just in time for the holiday shopping season. This Black Friday, Walmart will be offering an exclusive bundle that includes the Xbox Series X, a digital download of Diablo 4, and a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for just $489.

Key Highlights:

Xbox Series X console, Diablo 4 digital download, and Modern Warfare 3 physical copy included in the bundle

$70 saving on the bundle compared to purchasing items separately

Deal available at Walmart starting Black Friday

Bundle offers a combination of action-RPG and first-person shooter genres

This bundle represents a substantial saving of $70 compared to purchasing the items individually. The Xbox Series X alone retails for $529.99, Diablo 4 is priced at $59.99, and Modern Warfare 3 costs $49.99. By bundling these items together, Walmart is offering gamers an opportunity to own some of the hottest gaming titles of the year at a significantly reduced price.

Modern Warfare 3, the latest installment in the iconic Call of Duty franchise, rounds out this bundle, providing gamers with an adrenaline-fueled first-person shooter experience. Set in the aftermath of a devastating nuclear attack, Modern Warfare 3 takes players on a globe-trotting adventure as they engage in intense warfare against a formidable enemy. With its cinematic storytelling, pulse-pounding action, and innovative multiplayer modes, Modern Warfare 3 delivers an unforgettable gaming experience.

This Black Friday, Walmart’s Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 and Modern Warfare 3 presents an incredible opportunity for gamers to own some of the hottest gaming titles of the year at a significantly reduced price. With its combination of a powerful console and two captivating games, this bundle is sure to be a coveted item on many gamers’ wish lists.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, offering 4K UHD gaming at up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and enhanced graphics. Diablo 4 is an action-RPG set in a dark fantasy world, and Modern Warfare 3 is the latest installment in the popular Call of Duty franchise.

This bundle is expected to be a hot seller this Black Friday, so gamers are advised to act quickly to secure one. The deal will be available starting on Black Friday, November 25, 2023, at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com.

The Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 and Modern Warfare 3 is a must-have for any gamer seeking an exceptional gaming experience. With its combination of a powerful console and two captivating games, this bundle represents an incredible value and is sure to be a popular choice this Black Friday.