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Lumio Launches Project Neo to Control Smart TVs and Projectors Using WhatsApp and Instagram

Lumio launches Project Neo beta in India, allowing users to control Lumio Vision TVs and Arc Projectors via WhatsApp and Instagram messages.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Lumio Launches Project Neo to Control Smart TVs and Projectors Using WhatsApp and Instagram(1)

Bengaluru-based consumer technology brand Lumio released a public beta for Project Neo today, enabling users to find and stream content on their televisions and projectors via WhatsApp and Instagram messages. The new software integrates with Lumio’s TLDR app, eliminating the need for traditional remote typing or manual app browsing. Users can send text or voice messages in plain language to discover and play media directly on their home devices. Circuit House Technologies, the parent company of Lumio, aims to bridge the gap between social media discovery and large-screen viewing.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Lumio users in India can now control their entertainment devices by messaging the TLDR assistant on WhatsApp or Instagram.
  • The software supports media searches by title, actor, director, genre, or general mood across multiple regional languages.
  • Instagram users can forward posts, trailers, or screenshots directly to the system to instantly identify and play the corresponding title.
  • The public beta is available immediately through a Google Play Store update for Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc Projectors.

Lumio Launches Project Neo to Control Smart TVs and Projectors(1)

Streamlining Content Discovery via Chat

Finding something to watch often causes friction for viewers who must navigate multiple streaming services. Project Neo addresses this problem by moving the control system to platforms where Indian consumers already communicate daily. Instead of relying on a physical remote, users interact with the television software through existing chat threads.

The system accepts natural language inputs. For example, a viewer can request recommendations based on a vague plot description or ask for trending movies when bored. The platform handles complex contextual queries, allowing users to find media without remembering exact titles.

Visual Identification Through Instagram

The integration with Instagram introduces a visual element to media curation. When a user encounters a movie poster, a promotional screenshot, or a reel showcasing a trailer, they can share that specific post with the Neo chat handle. The underlying technology processes the image, extracts the media metadata, and transmits the playback command to the connected Lumio Vision TV or Lumio Arc Projector.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Circuit House Technologies, stated that the television industry has overemphasized hardware metrics like screen size and chip speed. He noted that software capable of understanding human intent offers a more practical upgrade to the daily viewing experience.

Language Support and Availability

The feature currently supports nine languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada. This localized linguistic support ensures that diverse user groups across India can operate the system in their preferred language.

To access the feature, owners of compatible Lumio hardware must update their TLDR application via the Google Play Store. Detailed setup instructions and a complete list of active functionalities remain available on the official portal at neo.lumiolabs.ai.

FAQs

Q1. Which devices support the new Project Neo update?

A1. The feature is exclusively compatible with Lumio Vision TVs and Lumio Arc Projectors.

Q2. How do I access the public beta of Project Neo?

A2. You can download the latest update for the TLDR app from the Google Play Store on your compatible Lumio device.

Q3. What languages can I use to text or voice chat with the system?

A3. The software supports nine Indian regional languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, and Kannada.

Q4. Can I share images or video links to find movies?

A4. Yes, you can forward Instagram reels, screenshots, or movie posters directly to the chat assistant to play that specific title on your screen.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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