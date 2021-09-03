Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU launched in India

Lenovo has launched its IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop in India which the company said is specifically suited for both work and entertainment. The choice of processor ranges from the 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipset to the AMD Ryzen processors, each coupled with advanced GPU for top-notch performance at all times.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Pro 5 Performance

As already stated, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes in two broad categories powered by Intel or AMD processors. For the Intel-powered device, the highest-rated device comes powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i7 processors while you will have the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor on the top-end AMD version of the device.

For graphics processing, options vary from NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon GPUs. Memory included is up to 16 GB of the DDR4 3200 type along with 512 GB of SSD on the top model.

This ensures the laptop performs to the optimum with performance never getting compromised irrespective of what the processor is made to deal with. In fact, the user never has to worry about anything as such as the laptop will always have the butter-smooth performance to boot.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Display

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro sports compact yet sleek proportions with a 14-inch 2.2k IPS anti-glare display. It boasts of peak brightness of 300 nits that make it bright enough for operation even in direct sunlight. Bezels on all sides are reduced to just the bare minimum which only acts to highlight the display. Otherwise, the display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut that allows for the most vibrant and vivid display.

There is a 16-inch model as well with a higher 120 Hz refresh rate with all other characteristics remaining the same.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Features

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro also scores highly on the entertainment front, what with the Dolby Atmos speaker it comes with. This coupled with the Dolby Atmos app makes it easy for users to customize the sound profiles to suit their preferences.

Other thoughtful features of the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro that aids in user convenience include an enlarged touchpad. There are function arrow keys as well that allow for tactile control, keying accuracy, and improved ergonomics. Then there is an optional backlighting feature too.

Other smart features of the laptop include zero-touch login which essentially is a facial recognition system powered by infrared cameras. Users simply have to open the lid and upon successful users recognition, the system powers on and boots up automatically. Apart from the IR camera, there is the 720p and ToF camera on all models.

There are dual-array microphones onboard too that are compliant with both Microsoft Cortana as well as Amazon Alexa. With Alexa, users will be able to tap into Amazon services such as controlling smart home devices, order items on the Amazon online store, or adding items to the Amazon shopping list, all via intuitive voice commands.

Microsoft Cortana, in turn, can help you in reminding things, creating lists, or getting answers to your queries. There in fact is a range of tasks that Cortana can help you with the skills for which can be sourced from the Microsoft Store.

For power, there is the 56.5Wh battery for the 14-inch model while the 16-inch model comes with a larger 75Wh power source.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Price and Availability

Prices start at Rs. 77,990 with the laptop available to buy from Lenovo.com as well as all major online and offline stores across the country.