Lapcare launches Water-Resistant Storm Bluetooth Speaker LBS-999 in India starting at Rs. 4599

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer tech brands with expertise in computer & mobile peripherals, has announced the launch of its new lifestyle series, Storm LBS-999 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in India. The speaker will be available in a combination of black and orange at Rs 4599 in all leading online and offline stores across the country.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX5- rated and spill-proof. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! With more than 10 hours of playtime on a full charge, the all-new Pulse is the perfect speaker for occasions like a trip to the mountains & family get-togethers. Additionally, the All-new speakers come with hands-free offers to listen to music or make calls. The support of the Dual Diaphragm and TWS allows you to enjoy true stereo sound quality without the use of cables or wires.

Commenting on the same Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare Said, “Because of the booming growth of the music industry, consumers all over the world are increasingly using portable Bluetooth speakers. We are focusing on expanding our audio portfolio because these products are popularly used on social occasions such as family and friend gatherings, birthday parties, achievement celebrations, and others, and this category’s demand is increasing. We are confident that with this launch, we will be able to meet the needs of our tech-savvy consumer base and provide an all-inclusive experience like never before.”

Quick Specification: Lapcare Pulse Wireless Bluetooth Speaker LBS-999

Chip: JL 6926A

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Rated power: 12 W*2

Peak power: 24 W

Battery: 3.7V2400mAh

Support: Bluetooth, AUX, Micro SD Card, FM,TWS，U disk

Wireless working range: 10M (without obstacles )

Input voltage: DC 5V /1A

Charging method: Micro USB

Product size: 280*111*86MM

Material：ABS”

You can easily keep this speaker on your bed, in the kitchen, or even in your pocket. This speaker will also come in your first. It’s so small. But the company says that its sound is quite good. This is a wireless bluetooth speaker. Also, it is very portable.