EPOS Launches EXPAND 40 Series- Portable Bluetooth Speakerphone in India

With a plug-and-play Bluetooth speakerphone made for small- to medium-sized meeting rooms, EPOS, the premium audio brand, responds to the evolving needs of the hybrid workforce. The EXPAND 40 Series eliminates joint meeting annoyances like difficult setup and jumbled audio, allowing for stress-free collaboration where every team member can be heard, no matter where they are. UC Optimized (with or without Bluetooth® USB dongle) and Microsoft Teams Certified with Bluetooth® USB dongle are two of the three versions of the EXPAND 40 Series speakerphones, which build on the solid foundations of the EXPAND Line speakerphones.

Control the acoustics of the meeting space

Due to the variable acoustics of meeting spaces, having a solution that reduces background noise and eliminates reverberation is essential for productive collaboration. With three beamforming microphones, the EXPAND 40 isolates individual voices on the call, giving everyone, whether they are joining from the office or remotely, a rich audio experience.

Collaboration that is easier

A portion of the in-person energy that is frequently lost in online exchanges must be recreated because more meetings are taking place remotely or in hybrid settings. Online meetings and brainstorming sessions are given new life by teams’ ability to participate in lively discussions where speakers can speak at the same time without being interrupted thanks to a duplex performance that leads the industry.

Link up and go

Users of the EXPAND 40 Series can quickly and easily connect to meetings using a Bluetooth® dongle or USB-C cable. IT Managers can quickly and easily customize preferences and update a device with the most recent firmware thanks to EPOS’ software solutions, which take the work out of device management and free up time for other tasks.