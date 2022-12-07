Sony India introduces the new SRS-XV900, its loudest and most powerful wireless party speaker in Sony’s X-Series

Sony India introduces the new SRS-XV900, its loudest and most powerful wireless...

Sony India today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV900, the most powerful and loudest Bluetooth party speaker in the wireless speaker X-series range. The speaker forms part of the “LIVE LIFE LOUD” vision to deliver exciting sound entertainment experiences to music lovers around the world. Life should be lived at full volume and that means being able to enjoy clear, rich sound from Sony’s new SRS-XV900 speaker to make the most of every single moment.

Here are the key product highlights:

Omnidirectional party sound with X-Balanced speaker

TV Sound Booster connectivity for better TV sound experience

Quick charging with Long lasting battery life of 25 hours allows to enjoy your party

Convenient carry handle and wheels

Mega Bass and Live Sound for enhanced music experience

Fun and entertaining features with karaoke double tracking

Bluetooth connectivity and party connect

Sony Music Center and Fiestable

Sustainability matters

Pricing and Availability:

The SRS-XV900 speaker will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from 5th December 2022 onwards