Home News Sony India introduces the new SRS-XV900, its loudest and most powerful wireless...

Sony India introduces the new SRS-XV900, its loudest and most powerful wireless party speaker in Sony’s X-Series

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
The SRS-XV900 from Sony Electronics.

Sony India today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV900, the most powerful and loudest Bluetooth party speaker in the wireless speaker X-series range. The speaker forms part of the “LIVE LIFE LOUD” vision to deliver exciting sound entertainment experiences to music lovers around the world. Life should be lived at full volume and that means being able to enjoy clear, rich sound from Sony’s new SRS-XV900 speaker to make the most of every single moment.

Here are the key product highlights:

  • Omnidirectional party sound with X-Balanced speaker
  • TV Sound Booster connectivity for better TV sound experience
  • Quick charging with Long lasting battery life of 25 hours allows to enjoy your party
  • Convenient carry handle and wheels
  • Mega Bass and Live Sound for enhanced music experience
  • Fun and entertaining features with karaoke double tracking
  • Bluetooth connectivity and party connect
  • Sony Music Center and Fiestable
  • Sustainability matters

Pricing and Availability:

The SRS-XV900 speaker will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from 5th December 2022 onwards

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability
SRS-XV900 Rs.79,990/- 5th December 2022 onwards
Previous articlevivo Y02 launched in India with a stylish peppy design and 5000mAh large battery
Next articleVu Televisions marks an upward trajectory of growth by doubling its market share in Q2 2022
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR