Kent launches kühl stylish fans made in india & save up to 65% power

Kent RO Systems Limited- the largest selling RO Purifier brand has ventured into Energy Saving Fans by launching BLDC Ceiling Fans under the brand name Kühl Stylish Fans.

During a Press Conference, these Kühl Fans were launched by His Holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji in the presence of Film Actress and Brand Ambassador of Kent Ms Hema Malini.

During the launch it was revealed that these fans can collectively save up to 2 Lakhs Crore worth of electricity bills if all the 120-crore household fans converted to BLDC technology as these fans save at least 65% energy.

The existing fan comes with a traditional induction-based motor that is outdated and consumes very high electricity. Even the energy saved through BLDC fans could help India to set up Forty Power Plants of 500 Megawatt each.

Commenting on the launch of Kühl Stylish Fans, Dr Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems Limited said, “We are proud to launch Kühl Stylish Fans by KENT, which is in line with the brand philosophy that focuses on energy, environment, and technology. While India has made substantial progress in promoting energy-efficient lights, ACs, and refrigerators, However, out of the 90 percent of households that use ceiling fans, only 3 percent currently use energy-efficient fans.”

“A step towards making India self-reliant, all these Fans are in-house designed by the R&D team of Kent and are 100 % Made in India” added Dr Gupta.

Kühl BLDC fans also combine other features that make them stylish and a must have. They are WiFi and IoT enabled and can be controlled via Smartphone, Alexa, or voice. It comes with a reverse function that efficiently circulates warm air around the room. Furthermore, Kühl fans are designed to provide more airflow while producing the least amount of noise when compared to older technology and noisy fans. With these unique features, Kühl fans are likely to be the essential ingredients in the new age architectural & interiors projects in residential and commercial establishments saving huge electricity.

Commenting on After Sales Customer support Dr Gupta said, “Customer service is one of the core focus areas for us at brand Kent. We have invested heavily to making our customer service automated with shortest turn out time and with the launch of KühlFans we are committed to offer the similar after sales customer support experience to our customers.He also said all the Fans are having 5 Star Rating from BEE, BIS certified and meeting all the Standards and Parameters set up by the Government.

Dr Gupta also said with climate change & increase of temperature we foresee a significant demand for these fans to go up in Western countries and we wish to capitalize this opportunity by capturing the export market as well.

His holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji said, preserving our climate is the need of the hour & all the technologies which are for the betterment of people and society must be encouraged. My blessings are with the entire Kent Team who have come out with such innovation, and I am sure KühlFans will go a long way in making this climate change happen fast.

“Kühl Fans brilliantly encapsulates the idea behind the brand and everything it has stood for over the years. Even though this is an entirely new market for the company, the necessity for this product is significant in the world today. Without a question, Kent provides a good example for other brands to emulate.” said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji

Thrilled to launch KühlFans, Brand Ambassador of Kent RO Hema Malini reminisced her 17 years long association with Kent and complemented the way the brand has continued its journey. “I am delighted to be a part of this innovation. I am sure like the Kent’s RO Purifiers people will love the energy saving Fans of Kent”said Ms. Hema Malini.

Induction fans, which are currently being used, are one such product that guzzles 80 W of power. More than 100 crore induction fans are wasting millions of units. Addressing this issue, Kent has launched Kühl Fans to cut down on energy waste. Built using BLDC technology, these fans will be a boon for the ceiling fan industry. The biggest USP of the elegantly and aesthetically crafted Kühl range of fans is that they have low power consumption.

Unlike normal induction motor-based fans, BLDC fans come with a brushless electric DC motor that uses permanent magnets. The use of BLDC motors eliminates the friction, motor noise, and sparks that usually occur in the case of normal fans due to the continuous contact of brushes with commutators. Since wear and tear are eliminated, BLDC motors have a longer service life compared to typical induction motors.