Motorola Edge 30 fusion: World’s first smartphone in Viva Magenta Colour launched

Today, motorola announced the launch of its special edition – motorola edge 30 fusion in the stunning Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta – the world’s first smartphone to do so!

For more than 20 years, the global experts in color consistency and accuracy at the Pantone Color Institute™ have announced the Pantone Color of the Year to highlight the symbolic nature of color while illustrating how our color choices reflect what is happening in our culture at a particular time. The Pantone Color of the Year is selected by analyzing global trends and themes throughout the year and considers all aspects of society from fashion to marketing, social media and even politics.

In our globally-exclusive partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category, we’ve seen how technology and color can intertwine to provide a vessel of expression, fostering creativity and unlocking immersive experiences along the way. To further this mission, we are introducing a special edition of the motorola edge 30 fusion in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta, a fearless hue that writes a new narrative. Bollywood celebrity Mrunal Thakur also expressed her love for the colour and the design of this premium smartphone. She was ecstatic about how this phone is a perfect example of tech meeting fashion. and was glad for being able to have a hands-on-experience with the trendiest smartphone in town. She feels it to be the perfect device that suits her styleand personality.

Expressing her delight on the motorola edge 30 fusion in Viva Magenta, Bollywood celebrity Mrunal Thakur said, “It feels great to see a smartphone brand coming up with something so high on fashion and trend. The motorola edge 30 fusion in Viva Magenta looks uber stylish with that leather finish at the back and trendy to carry with almost all that one wears. Getting a hand-on experience with this device has given my styling an edge, making something as important as your smartphone a fashion accessory or I should call it a fashion statement.”

motorola edge 30 fusion packs flagship-level performance in an impossibly thin device with a sophisticated design – flaunting the Pantone branding on an uber premium vegan leather back in the stunning Viva Magenta. With class-leading features including a borderless 6.55″ 10-bit pOLED 144Hz1 display, Snapdragon® 888+ 5G mobile platform, and an advanced 50 MP camera system with OIS, the motorola edge 30 fusion is the perfect intersection of performance and beauty – and perfectly embodies the Pantone Color of the Year 2023.

The Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta conveys what it means to blend the virtual and the physical with enthusiasm. Rooted in red with cool blue undertones, this powerful hue is inspired by nature and explored through technology, revealing multiple dimensions and a new way of creating. As we engage in multiple spaces and places simultaneously, we blur the lines of what is tangible and digital and form our own hybrid identity. Viva Magenta symbolizes this relationship, highlighting how consumers use electronics to enhance their various personas and develop their own multifaceted self-expression – a sentiment that is perfectly aligned with Motorola’s brand ethos of empowerment.

Motorola’s exclusive, global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category makes it the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a device in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, allowing consumers to explore, create and break boundaries through technology.

Furthermore, the design of the smartphone is flawlessly thin and balanced. With a perfect outline of a shining metal frame, and an ultra-premium vegan leather back in Viva Magenta, the smartphone can show off its premium finish at every angle. The redesigned camera housing enhances our advanced imaging technology and has a distinctive, retro-meets-modern appearance. Moreover, this device offers a polished, sandblasted aluminum frame for a premium, exquisite appearance.

The potent Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888+ 5G Mobile Platform gives it flagship grade performance. Additionally, you’ll be able to connect to a 5G2 network seamlessly with support for 13 5G bands and WiFi 6E.

The 6.55” curved pOLED display comes with an incredible 144Hz4 refresh rate. and support for over a billion Colors by virtue of being a 10-bit display. The device also comes with multi-dimensional stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos capabilities and TurboPowerTM 68W charging5, which gives you enough power for the day in just 10 minutes9. This display also supports beautiful edge lights for all your incoming calls, notifications, and alarms.

The Motorola edge 30 fusion comes with a 50MP high-resolution main camera sensors with OIS and works marvelously in any light. Using instant all- pixels8 focus, you’ll also be able to shoot with 32 times more focusing pixels8, giving you faster focus and better low light performance. The motorola edge 30 fusion also has a 13MP ultrawide camera lens with a built-in macro vision camera and a 32MP front camera for the front.

Motorola edge 30 fusion comes with an exceptional suite of security with ThinkShield for Mobile along with Moto Strongbox that provides extra hardware-based security. Taking your entertainment and productivity to the next level is

The “Ready For” experience that lets you use motorola edge 30 fusion’s amazing computing power to run your favorite mobile apps, games, or entertainment on a TV, PC or any external display.

The phone also supports best-in-class connectivity with features like 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO Multiple Input Multiple Output, BT 5.2, and NFC.

Availability & Pricing

The stunning motorola edge 30 fusion will be available in the limited-edition Pantone color of the year 2023 – Viva Magenta, along with the existing color variants of Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold.

The motorola edge 30 fusion in Viva Magenta will go on sale starting 12th January, 3PM exclusively online on Flipkart and Motorola.in.

The smartphone will also be available at retail, exclusively in Reliance Digital stores.

Launch Price: Rs. 42,999

Exclusive Offer Price: Rs. 39,999

Additional Discounts & Offers :