JBL is the New Brand and Audio sponsor for Delhi Capitals

HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the sponsorship renewal of Delhi Capitals, one of the key teams participating in the T20 Cricket League 2023, through its popular audio brand JBL. JBL had earlier collaborated with Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season.

This year, the company has collaborated with Delhi Capitals as the team’s headgear sponsor and their exclusive audio sponsor. As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals team will wear the JBL logo on their helmets throughout the entire duration of the tournament.

Additionally, as the exclusive audio partner, JBL has also launched a 360-degree marketing campaign ‘Roar ka Shor’ – an extension of the Delhi Capital’s team anthem Roar Macha. This campaign will be accompanied with an extensive advertising push across traditional, digital as well as social media. JBL has also planned immersive on-ground engagements and activations with the viewers at the Arun Jaitly Stadium in New Delhi, as well as in stores at popular malls across the country.

“T20 League is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event in our country and JBL is excited to rekindle the association with Delhi Capitals, to multifold the energy and excitement in the arena. At JBL, we’re all about pushing boundaries and taking entertainment to the next level, and our collaboration with Delhi Capitals and T20 League is a testament to that commitment. Our brand ideals match with Team DC’s prowess and this season JBL aims to create a sensory experience that will stay with the fans long after the final whistle has been blown”, says Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

“We are thrilled to have JBL back as our official audio partner and headgear sponsor for the T20 League 2023. JBL is a brand that resonates with the energy and passion of Delhi Capitals, and we are confident that their cutting-edge audio products will enhance our match-day experience for players and fans alike”, said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals.

JBL audio has always been about carrying your entertainment with you, whether it’s a headphone, true wireless earbuds or bluetooth speakers. You can carry your cricket match with you while commuting to work, hosting a watch party at home with family and friends all while you stream the match and enjoy it on the JBL SoundBars or have a watch party on the terrace with JBL speakers.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in their first match of the T20 League 2023 in Mumbai on Friday, 24 March 2023.