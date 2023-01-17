Introducing Nokia T21 – a reliable, family-friendly powerhouse that’s built to last

HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announces the launch of Nokia T21 Tablet in India. Built to last and designed with a tough aluminium body that features a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna for optimal connectivity, Nokia T21 puts durability first without compromising on style. The Nokia T21 comes with 8MP rear camera with flash + 8MP front camera. Whether for work or play, this ultimate family-friendly tablet is in it for the long run. It comes with leading software and security promises – plus, it’s loaded with fan-requested features, such as HD video streaming, voice calling, and NFC.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global:

“Our budding tablet portfolio has been highly popular with our audience. Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks. Nokia T21 also features a 10.3 inch 2K display, with the SGS low blue light certification. This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer.”

Durability and longevity inside and out

Designed with a tough aluminium body and 60% recycled plastic and two years of Android upgrades1 will ensure Nokia T21 lasts and feels new on the inside and out, for years to come. Android 12 with 2 OS upgrades + 3 years monthly security updates, makes it a big value package. Durability and longevity inside and out: 4G | LTE CAT7 | Voice, SMS & Data supported (LTE variant)

A long-lasting battery you can depend on

The battery has enough power to see you through up to 15 hours of web browsing, bingeing a whole TV series and up to a whopping 7 hours of conference calls3. Years later, it will still feel fresh as the battery remains healthy 60% longer than average4. Eventually, when Nokia T21 does need plugging in, 18W fast charging5 will ensure you’re quickly back in action. Comes with long lasting & durable 8200mAh battery, retaining 80% capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Looks and sounds great whether at work or at home

The new and improved 2K display ensures crisp and detailed viewing with 10.36inch 2K, SGS low blue light certification Display. If you’re feeling creative, sketch out your ideas, jot down notes or draw your next masterpiece with an active pen6. Enjoy your much-loved shows with HD streaming across Netflix and immerse yourself in a deeper, stronger and louder sound that adapts to your surroundings with OZO Playback Audio.

Thanks to HD video and voice calling, friends and family can enjoy your presence in full glory, and work calls will always look and sound professional. Plus, switching between the office and home is as convenient as ever thanks to the portable size. And voice calling means you can stay connected even when your phone is not nearby.

All-round safety and made for the entire family

For peace of mind when shopping online or when you are browsing the web, Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition8.

Google Kids Space features endless content to educate and nurture young minds. Plus, Google Entertainment Space is a one-stop shop which consolidates must-see shows and movies from multiple streaming platforms in one place – no more hopping between apps when winding down before bed.

A reliable tablet for enterprise

However you work best, get it done on Nokia T21. NFC9 will help your business with payments and scan NFC tags, while Second Screen will allow you to expand and control your Windows PC. And for businesses – Nokia T21 is certified as Android Enterprise Recommended.

Pricing and availability

The pre-booking starts on Nokia.com from today, 17th January, with a pre-booking offer of INR 1000 off and free flip cover worth INR 1999. Nokia T21 will be available in retail stores, partner portals and leading outlets from 22nd January.

Nokia T21 comes in Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB. Wi-Fi variant is available at INR 17999, & LTE + Wi-Fi variant is available at INR 18999.

Launch offer:

Nokia T21 comes with a launch offer of Free Flip cover worth INR 1999.