Infinix is offering some exciting discounts on its smart TVs as well as the Snokor iRocker TWS. The discount offers are available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings days sale which will run till June 16, 2021. Read on for the details.

Discounts are available on the Infinix 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs which, during normal times, retail for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively. However, on account of the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale, there is a flat Rs. 500 discount available on the 32-inch version so that the TV can now be bought for Rs. 13,499. The 43-inch smart TV, in turn, gets a massive Rs. 3000 discount so that the bigger smart TV can now be procured for Rs. 19,999. Plus, there is a bank offer applicable on both the smart TVs that can make buying the smart TVs on even simpler terms.

As for reasons to opt for the Infinix 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs, those come with TUV Rheinland certification for being safe for your eyes. The Android-powered TVs come with an EPIC 2.0 picture Engine that employs special advanced algorithms to allow for a superior viewing experience at all times.

The smart TVs otherwise come powered by the quad-core MediaTek processor that works in conjugation with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of ROM. Another cool feature of the Infinix smart TVs is that they come integrated with Chromecast that allows for a seamless connection to popular video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, to name a few. Plus, there is Google Assistant built-in as well that allows the TV to respond to voice commands.

Coming to the SNOKOR iRockerTWS, the earbuds are not offered for Rs. 700 less than their usual price of Rs. 1,499. That makes the TWS priced just Rs. 799 during the sale, making it a truly irresistible offer. The TWS offered a strong bass boost. It comes powered by a 300 mAh + 40 mAh x 2 battery pack that allows for 20 hours of playback time. The earbuds connect to the base device via Bluetooth 5.0.