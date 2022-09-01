Infinix Note 12 Pro- India’s first smartphone with Helio G99 processor, available on Flipkart starting today

Ads

The game-changing new NOTE 12 Pro from the house of Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from the TRANSSION group, finally goes on sale on Flipkart on September 1st. The smartphone available in the 8+256 GB variant is priced at an unbelievable cost of just INR 14,999 including offers. The smartphone also comes with a striking deal as customers can also lay their hands on Snokor XE 18 TWS worth Rs.1099 at Re.1 with each handset. The Snokor will be available at Rs 1 once 7 days return period is completed.

Note 12 Pro promises more power and extended playtime. It is packed with extraordinary features, including the most powerful Helio G99 chipset, the brightest display, an advanced camera, exceptional storage space, and battery backup.

NOTE 12 Pro comes with next-gen gaming capabilities, thanks to its ultra-powerful Helio G99 processor built on the highly-efficient 6nm fabrication technology. The chipset features an octa-core CPU clocking frequency up to 2.2GHz, high-performance LPDDR4X memory up to 2,133MHz, and fast 256GB UFS 2.2-class internal storage that can accelerate data access, maximizing performance in games, apps, and everyday activities.

The smartphone is available in an extended RAM feature wherein the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM & a massive 256GB storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 2TB. This allows users to enjoy an improved multitasking experience and uninterrupted experience in content consumption.

NOTE 12 Pro sports a 6.7” FHD+ true colour AMOLED display with a whopping 1000 NITS of brightness to ensure the best colour reproduction on the screen. The bright viewing experience is further augmented by powerful dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound and the linear motor tactile system with 4D vibration that lets users obtain 4D sensations to the touch and emulation of physical buttons.

For a phenomenal camera experience, NOTE 12 Pro features a triple camera set-up. It comes equipped with a 108 MP ultra-clear camera integrated with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash, allowing the device to capture and produce a well-defined image with rich detail, vivid colour, and accurate focus. Its ultra-high picture resolution of 12000×9000 pixels; 9-in-1 pixel binning with a 1.92 μm pixel size and super large image sensor size of 1/1.67 can help the users with brilliant details even in menial lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the smartphone features a 16 MP AI selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Built with an Ultra Sleek 7.8 mm frame and a unique and premium anti-glare finish in the overall back panel, NOTE 12 Pro has been designed keeping the aesthetics and comfort factor in mind. It sports a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery, backed by 33W charging support and a Type C charger. This gives users the freedom to browse the web, and play their favorite videos or games as long as they wish, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.