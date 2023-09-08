HONOR 90 5G redefines excellence with the highest and safest 3840 PWM Dimming technology and a Quad-Curved Floating Display

The upcoming HONOR 90 5G comes with the industry-first 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display boasting the industry’s highest and safest 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, the highest in the industry to maintain a more comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience minimizing eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, in all scenarios. HONOR has consistently demonstrated a commitment to human-centric innovation, particularly in the field of eye care technologies, employing a scientific approach and the all-new HONOR 90 5G is a testament of the same.

The smartphone has also received TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieved the risk-free dimming level, perfect for today’s entertainment-savvy generation who spend long hours consuming content on their smartphones.

The smartphone features a captivating 6.7 Quad-Curved Floating Display for a premium visual appeal. Underneath the glass, an AMOLED panel supports a remarkable resolution of 2664×1200, showcasing a stunning 1.07 billion colors and covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Additionally, the display will achieve a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, enhancing the vibrancy of HDR content.

Industry-Leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming Technology

The PWM Dimming method is known to have three stages of risk when it comes to eye health. These stages are determined by the frequency at which the display backlight flickers, which can affect users differently depending on their sensitivity. In the high-risk stage, the frequency falls below 1250Hz, leading to noticeable flickering that can increase the risk of eye strain and fatigue. In the low-risk stage, the frequency is typically between 1250Hz and 3125Hz, ensuring flickering is not noticeable to most users, reducing the risk of eye discomfort.

HONOR has gone above and beyond with the HONOR 90 5G, introducing the industry-first 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology. This groundbreaking feature eliminates any risk to the eyes, providing users with the assurance that they can enjoy their smartphones without any concerns about eye strain or discomfort. With the implementation of this advanced technology, HONOR prioritizes user well-being, ensuring a safe and enjoyable smartphone experience.

Dynamic Dimming

Knowing that our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, the HONOR 90 5G uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming. This innovative feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18% by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle.

In addition, the brightness level of the display will automatically and periodically change according to the duration of screentime with different external lighting conditions, going brighter and darker imperceptibly according to the desired condition of human eye.

Circadian Night Display

The HONOR 90 5G is equipped with the innovative Circadian Night Display technology, a feature specifically designed to enhance user sleep quality during nighttime usage. This feature filters out harmful blue light and smoothly transitions the screen’s color temperature in a natural manner, supporting a healthier sleep cycle. Extensive lab tests conducted by HONOR indicate a 20% increase in melatonin levels with this feature, contributing to longer and better sleep quality for users.

With a user-centric approach and advanced technologies, HONOR sets new industry standards for eye care, offering the best possible experience with the HONOR 90 5G.

Disclaimer: The 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology of HONOR 90 is TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level, which only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz. The testing standard for the TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification follows the correlation between the flicker risk level and the flicker frequency in the IEEE Std 1789-2015 standard, which defines the flicker-free level as when the dimming frequency is higher than 3125Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.