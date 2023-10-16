Google Pixel 8 Set to Revolutionize Audio Experience with Lossless USB Audio

Prepare your eardrums for a symphony of ‘bit perfect audio’ as Google is set to bring a significant audio quality upgrade to its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Key Highlights:

Google introduces lossless USB audio to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The feature ensures ‘bit perfect audio’ by bypassing the usual audio processing.

Music files will flow directly from the phone to headphones in their uncompressed form.

Lossless audio aims to bring back the richness and depth of original recordings.

Dave Burke, Google’s VP of Engineering, confirmed the feature on Reddit.

A Nostalgic Journey to Pure Audio:

In the era of Walkmans, CD players, and vinyl records, music enthusiasts reveled in the warmth of lossless audio. This audio form presented music in its original uncompressed state, preserving every detail and nuance for the listener’s pleasure. However, with the advent of smartphones and streaming services, the quality of music often got compromised for convenience.

Google’s Answer to Audio Quality:

In a bid to recapture the essence of pure audio, Google is gearing up to introduce a significant audio quality upgrade for its latest flagship phone series. Dave Burke, Google’s Vice President of Engineering, recently shared on Reddit that lossless USB audio is on its way to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This feature will allow music enthusiasts to experience their favorite tracks in their purest form, devoid of any quality loss.

Tech enthusiast Mishaal Rahman highlighted Burke’s explanation of how this feature will work. Instead of compressing and altering the music, it will flow directly from the phone to the headphones in its original uncompressed form. This ensures that listeners can appreciate every instrument, vocal nuance, and subtle detail with unparalleled clarity.

Challenges and Potential:

Lossless audio, although not new, has faced challenges in becoming mainstream. It often comes with a premium price tag, with subscriptions required for services like Tidal and Apple Music. Additionally, tracks in lossless format aren’t always readily available, leading many to opt for the convenience and affordability of compressed audio formats.

However, the introduction of lossless USB audio to the Pixel 8 series, coupled with Google’s OS-level support for this audio format in Android 14 beta 2, suggests a promising future. This move by Google has the potential to redefine how we experience music, bringing back the richness that true music aficionados crave.

Summary:

Google is set to redefine the audio experience with the introduction of lossless USB audio to its Pixel 8 series. This feature promises ‘bit perfect audio’, allowing music to flow in its original uncompressed form from the phone directly to the headphones. While lossless audio has faced challenges in becoming mainstream, Google’s latest move holds the potential to revolutionize the way we perceive and enjoy music.