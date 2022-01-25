Just after the release of the Pixel 6 series, rumours started spreading about a budget smartphone in the series with Google’s own silicon. After a while, we saw renders of a phone termed as Google Pixel 6a with a similar design language as the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro but with significant hardware cuts.

Now there are rumours that this particular model will be announced at Google I/O 2022 which is scheduled to happen in May. Based on earlier rumours, the Pixel 6a will sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google’s own Tensor SoC and come with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is said to feature a 12.2-megapixel IMX363 primary camera, 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel IMX355 front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, we might see a 4,800mAh cell with support for up to 33W fast charging. We expect the phone to get a wider release compared to that of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and India should get it as well. As of now, we haven’t seen the phone on any certification websites but things could change in the coming weeks.