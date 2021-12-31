Since the invention of the Internet, we’ve witnessed many revolutionary changes to our work models – workflows have become faster, more efficient, more accessible. Connected by the Web, the distance is no longer an obstacle for us, and now we can complete our tasks from hundreds of miles away.

Working from home is becoming increasingly popular. For employees, the working model offers flexible hours in the privacy of their homes where they aren’t distracted by the office buzz, whereas you as an employer have wider access to talented individuals. However, remote working creates a challenge of cybersecurity – since the remote team uses the Internet for all operations, they may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

In this situation, you have to provide your employees with appropriate safety measures to avoid leaking sensitive information. You can do a lot: from acquiring remote working tools and comprehensive antivirus programs to using VPN and creating clear security guidelines. In this article, you’ll find different ways to keep your remote team safe from cyber attacks.

Choose Your Remote Working Tools Wisely

You can use many remote working tools to communicate with your team. To find the right solutions for your company, you should conduct comprehensive research and consider your team’s needs.

For instance, you can use project management or collaboration software to manage employees’ workflow and assign tasks, track progress and set deadlines, and so on. Moreover, you can use digital engineering to encompass the process of creating new digital products end to end, employ a cloud-based tool to keep your data in sync across all your devices, or implement a screen-sharing program to share your screen with another person.

Make sure to use apps that provide sufficient security measures. For example, DropBox offers two-factor authentication so only authorized users can log in, whereas Google Drive allows you to set permissions for each file so only designated employees can view them. In addition, these apps encrypt file transfers using SSL/TLS, which protects transmitted files from being stolen.

Create Clear Security Guidelines

Employees should be aware of potential cyber threats and how they might affect their work. Therefore, it’s vital to create a clear set of guidelines to help your workers understand how they should behave online to avoid security-related issues.

For instance, you can develop an employee handbook style guide with a section on security measures – describe how they should log out when they finish their work and ensure to do so to prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to their computer.

Also, you can include a chart with information about security features and practices, such as using strong passwords, avoiding public Wi-Fi networks, not downloading apps from unknown sources, recognizing phishing emails, etc.

Use Strong Passwords and 2FA

Strong passwords are the key to ensuring proper security – choosing strong passwords is one of the most effective ways to prevent unauthorized access to your accounts and data. Ensure that your passwords are at least eight characters long and include numbers, capital letters, and special symbols.

You should also change your passwords regularly – at least every three months. In addition to your password, two-factor authentication (2FA) is needed to log into your account. This additional step prevents hackers from accessing your accounts if they steal your first password.

Encrypt Your Data

Cybercriminals can easily steal and intercept your data if you don’t use proper protection. They may be able to access your computer, smartphone, tablet, and online accounts by stealing passwords and personal information. To protect your data, you should install security software on all devices you use for work.

Antivirus programs are a must-have in any company that uses the internet. These programs check files and emails for viruses or malicious scripts that can cause damage to your company’s hardware or data. In addition, you can use a VPN, or virtual private network, to encrypt all of your devices’ traffic and make it safe from cyber attacks.

Test Your Security Measures Regularly

Periodic testing of your security measures can reveal vulnerabilities and help you make your business continuity plan as relevant and effective as possible. Different types of penetration tests aim to find vulnerabilities and fix them before malicious actors might exploit them to damage your system.

For example, you can conduct a network vulnerability assessment to find weak spots in your IT infrastructure – this test will examine the network components such as firewalls, routers, servers, and workstations to reveal any possible weaknesses that hackers can exploit. A web application penetration test is another type of penetration test designed to find vulnerabilities in web applications.

Conclusion

Online security is an essential issue for all companies that use the internet – remote working has become more popular, and now more than ever, companies need to ensure their security measures are up to date. In this article, you found five effective ways to keep your remote team safe from cyber attacks.

You should regularly test your security measures and update them if necessary. Keep in mind that cybersecurity is a never-ending process that requires constant attention. Make sure to follow these rules in order to protect your valuable data and remain safe from hacking attempts.