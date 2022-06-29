EZVIZ launches c1c-b, a compact indoor wifi camera with superior safety quality

Ads

EZVIZ, India’s global smart home security company, has further diversified its wide range of products by launching- C1C-B, a compact indoor WiFi camera that enables unparalleled home safety not only at its best, but also in the most accessible way! The flagship model supports full-HD night vision range of 12-meter (40 ft.), helping customers capture incredible low-light shots without creating light pollution. C1C-B is compact in its build and can be placed at any spot in the house. With advanced H.265 video compression technology, achieving better video quality with only half the bandwidth and half the storage space of the previous video compression standard (H.264), the camera elevates the using experience of customers and offers unparalleled indoor security.

The DIY installation design enables customers to configure the camera with ease and utilise it to its utmost potential. It has a magnetic base and simple-to-use mounting kit which makes installation hassle free. Its upgraded positioning stem on the base also makes it more flexible, hence allowing customers to get the desired viewing angle.

Furthermore, the product offers user-friendly audio alerts, which encompass motion detection and private mode with three audio alert modes when motion is detected – silent, short beep, and siren. The two-way audio enables customers to talk to their family members while being away, similar to that of talking on the phone. The cameras are also integrated with voice commands which support Alexa, Google, and Assistance & IFTTT. It offers a flexible option to control the recording of the footage, while also providing access to manually activating sleep mode on their phones.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, – “In this day and age smart home security devices are not a luxury, but a necessity. We are pleased to launch C1C-B, a one-of-a-kind smart home security indoor Wi-Fi camera that is simple to use yet technologically advanced. Having observed that customers are prioritising the safety of their homes and families over all else as things have returned to normalcy with return to work, and travel across borders. We understand this sentiment and are stepping forward to cater to the demand with our newly launched product and only aim to ensure on delivering quality products in the future.

Ads

Adding to their wide range of smart camera offerings, the company is taking further steps to build on their goal of providing “easy vision” to every family, by making simple smart home gadgets that provide visual safety and real joy.

C1C-B is available on – Amazon and offline.