Elon Musk’s Continuing Feud with Bill Gates Over Tesla Stock Shorting

In a clash of titans, Elon Musk has once again spotlighted Bill Gates’ controversial bet against Tesla. This feud, captured vividly in public exchanges and a recent biography, underscores the tension between two of the tech world’s most influential figures.

The Genesis of the Conflict

The discord between Musk and Gates has been fueled by Gates’ significant short position on Tesla stock, a strategic financial move betting on the stock’s decline. This position was initially revealed through a series of texts between the two billionaires and later discussed in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk. Despite Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy, Gates maintained his position, suggesting he viewed the stock as overvalued​​.

Musk’s Reaction to Gates’ Short Position

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Bill Gates for maintaining a short position, especially given Gates’ environmental advocacy. Musk argues that Gates’ financial bet against Tesla contradicts his public stance on climate change solutions. In response to a Twitter poll, Musk highlighted this perceived contradiction, questioning Gates’ commitment to climate change mitigation​​.

Financial and Public Relations Implications

Despite the personal nature of this feud, it has broader implications for Tesla’s stock and its perception in the market. Historically, Tesla has been one of the most shorted stocks, reflecting significant skepticism about its valuation and future growth potential. Gates’ position represents a notable endorsement of this skepticism. However, those betting against Tesla have often faced significant losses, especially as the company has achieved profitability and stock price stability over the years​​.

Gates’ Defense

Bill Gates has defended his position by stating that shorting Tesla does not equate to betting against the environment or electric cars. He views his investment strategy as separate from his environmental goals, emphasizing that the financial maneuver is purely a market bet rather than a reflection of his stance on green technology​

Elon Musk and Bill Gates highlights deep disagreements over business strategies and environmental priorities. While Musk views Gates’ actions as contradictory and harmful to Tesla’s pro-climate mission, Gates maintains that his investment decisions are independent of his environmental advocacy. This saga continues to unfold, reflecting the complexities of integrating business practices with genuine climate action.