DailyObjects announces an exclusive range of accessories for recently launched Apple devices

DailyObjects, a global lifestyle D2C brand, has announced a range of exclusive accessory collections for recently launched gadgets by Apple. The lineup of accessories includes a superior range of cases, covers, and screen guards for the iPhone14 series, genuine leather cases for Airpod, and a new range of watchbands. The accessories are available at DailyObjects’ website and application from the third week of September 2022.

Like every year, along with the launch of Apple gadgets, DailyObjects introduces a fascinating range of accessories to best complement these devices. DailyObjects provides technology solutions and accessories such as wireless chargers, cases, covers, stands, and screen guards, among others, to enhance the utility of the products. The strategic move to launch the accessories is to cater to the impending demands of Apple users.

List and details of the product line-up by DailyObjects:

Phone cases:

Vulcan Case – Meticulously designed with a luxurious look, it is built with Polycarbonate, TPU, and aluminium to ensure durability. It comes with a dark grey alloy camera ring and buttons. The ultra-transparent skin and crystal-clear appearance retain the original look of the phone. It is made with a 2 mm thick scratch-proof polycarbonate back panel and air-cushioned TPU bumper that provides uncompromising protection. The case also supports wireless charging. Price starts from INR 1799 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Sidekick Phone Case – Built with Stainless steel, Polycarbonate, Acrylic (PMMA), and Thermoplastic Polyurethane, the case offers an anti-scratch and anti-yellowing surface. It comes with a kickstand that allows the comfort of positioning the phone at different adjustable angles. The crystal-clear back case has a sleek and slim design with 1 mm raised rims fencing the screen. Equipped with 5X shock patent technology and wireless charging support. Colour variant : Transparent; Price starts from INR 1699 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Nimbus Phone Case – The frosted texture translucent phone case is a mix of the acrylic matte back panel and soft TPU on the sides with raised 1.5 mm bezel. The 4-layer cushioned structure and in-built shockproof airbags provide military-grade protection. It is effectively smudge-free and anti-fingerprint all around. The case comes with removable buttons and supports wireless charging. Colour variants : Transparent; Price starts from INR 1699 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Flekt Silicon Case – Built with premium liquid silicone & protective outer body, it is a slim & lightweight phone case with a silky soft-touch exterior finish. The 3-tier structure- liquid silicone on the outside, polycarbonate in the middle, and microfiber on the inside makes the device shockproof and offers powerful drop protection. Some of the other key features include anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint all-around, support for wireless charging, and easy-to-clean.

Colour variants : Black, Pink, Green, and Blue; Price starts from 1499 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max



Stride 2.0 Clear Case – A range of quirky designer cases with upgradation of dependable protection to up to 6.6 feet drop protection and air-cushioned edges. Built with Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polycarbonate (PC) to ensure double protection. Other key features are an effective shock-absorbing exterior, anti-scratch, anti-friction, sleek and lightweight frame with raised bezels, and support for wireless charging. Design variants : Multiple ranges of designs; Price starts from INR 1399 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Hybrid Clear Case – Designer Hybrid Clear Cases offer the benefits of transparent back and 9.8 feet drop protection with in-built shock pocket technology. Design variants : Multiple ranges of designs; Price starts from INR 1199 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Reflective Mirror Case – Intriguing artworks on the mirror-finished back with protective bumper make it a one-of-a-kind accessory.

Design variants : Multiple ranges of designs; Price starts from INR 1199 Compatible : iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max



MagSafe Cases – A brand new range of Magsafe compatible cases will also be released at the same time

Privacy Screen Guard

9H toughened glass screen protector with privacy feature that blocks side-viewing. It has an anti-smudge, anti-fingerprint coating and comes with an applicator tray that fits seamlessly and enables the perfect bubble-free application of the screen guard.

Prices start at INR 9 99 Compatible: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max



Watchbands

A wide range of leather, silicone and braided solo loop watchbands with or without bumper protection cases for the dial will be available on the website as well.

Colour Variant: Multiple ; Prices start at INR 1 5 99 Compatible: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE



Genuine leather cases for Airpods

Handcrafted from genuine leather in vibrant colours, these cases offer the right balance of protection and style for your Airpods. It comes with a nickel holder that can be used to hook it to your bag, belt etc.

Colour Variants: Red, Mustard, Blue Green Prices start at INR 799 Compatible: Airpods Pro 2



Commenting on this launch, Pankaj Garg, CEO, and Co-founder, DailyObjects, said, “DailyObjects resonates with the idea of using technology and innovation to empower customer lifestyles with added utility. Our products are not only built with high-quality material but they are designed to echo the user’s changing lifestyles around the latest tech launches. Likewise, we have curated an impressive line-up of accessories compatible with and complementing the recently launched products by Apple. Every year we witness significant demand for accessories for the latest Apple products. This year too, we can foresee the requests coming in. We are already geared up to enthuse our customers with the unique line of products.”

DailyObjects is a design-led lifestyle accessory Indian brand that provides premium accessories with a global appeal yet homegrown with an emphasis on Functionality and Design. These products are designed to ease the customers’ lives and offer considered solutions fit for the modern and digital lifestyle.