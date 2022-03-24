Over the last two years, we have observed how DailyObjects has grown as a brand. They are known for selling luxury products catered towards the millennial corporate buyer who is looking for the best possible product for the price. We have reviewed some of their products in the past, ranging from desk mats to laptop bags and more.

Now we bring to you two of their latest wireless charging stations, the Surge 18W 2-in-1 station, and the Surge 25W 3-in-1 Charging Station. Along with these two, we also have the Conoid Universal Magnetic Charging Stand to go with them. We have been using all the above-mentioned wireless charging stands for a little over two weeks now, and should you buy one for yourself? Let’s find out in our review.

DailyObjects SURGE 3-In-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station (25W)

The Surge 3-in-1 charging station is a luxurious take on what the Apple Power Share would have been. With this 3-in-1 charging stand, you can charge three different devices simultaneously. The charger is made out of a mix of metal and plastic. When looking at the design, the charging station comes in a single dark color option with a base that has slots for a smartwatch and a section for two earbuds, while the phone is lifted on a stand.

The stand has a tilt adjustment that is buttery smooth and weighted in a way that screams quality. Since the stand is MagSafe compatible, the phones are stuck to it using magnets. Any smartphone that is Qi-compatible can be hooked onto the stand using an alignment ring that is supplied within the package. The ball head on the mobile stand lets you achieve a 65-degree tilt and a full 360-degree rotation to suit your charging orientation. The max output on the mobile stand is 15W.

1 of 4 - +

Coming down to the base stand, the stand draws power from a USB Type-C port placed on the back of the charging station. On the base, you have an area to charge AirPods and other Qi-compatible TWS earbuds with a max output of 5W, while on the other hand, we get to see a dedicated section for the Apple Watch that draws in a max of 2.5W of current.

DailyObjects SURGE 2-In-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station (18W)

The Surge 2-in-1 also follows in the footsteps of the larger 3-in-1 model, but without the dedicated Apple Watch charging pad. The Surge 2-in-1 model gets the same high-quality build that uses both metal and plastic. The charging station still draws power through a Type-C port that is placed on the backside.

The mobile stand has the same height and gets the same ball head that provides a 65-degree tilt and 360-degree charging orientation. However, when compared to the bigger 3-in-1 model, the mobile charging stand on the Surge 2-in-1 model gets you a max output of 18W. The stand is Qi-compatible and has MagSafe support for the newer iPhone models. For older iPhones and Android phones, DailyObject bundles in a metal alignment ring that can be placed within the phone case.

1 of 5 - +

On the base, we get an area to charge AirPods and other Qi-compatible TWS earbuds with a max output of 5W. Incidentally, we tried charging the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on the stand and it worked like a charm. So, in theory, you can charge a WearOS watch as well at 5W if the watch supports wireless charging.

1 of 2 - +

Conoid Universal Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (15W)

The Conoid is yet another charging stand from DailyObjects that has a classy design and is carved out of high-grade alloy. The Conoid Magnetic Stand, as the name suggests, gets a conical base on the bottom and a circular magnetic stand on top to hold the phone. The stand has a design that can easily fit in an office or a home setup is compact enough to be carried around in a bag and draws in power using a Type-C port on the bottom.

You still get the same ball head from the Surge series, which is smooth and weighted enough to provide a luxurious feel. The stand here has a limited tilt and provides no orientation support. It gets you a max output of 15W and is Qi-compatible, as well as having MagSafe support for the newer iPhone 12 and 13 series. For older iPhones and Android phones, DailyObject bundles in a metal alignment ring that can be placed within the phone case.

1 of 3 - +

Verdict- Should you buy these products?

The answer to this question will be yes. All three charging stands/stations get our recommendation. They all carry the same DNA, display the same craftsmanship, and cater to a specific set of buyers. You simply get a lot for that amount of money. This charging station is for people who are invested deeply in the Apple ecosystem and own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods. The DailyObject Surge 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station (18W) costs INR 3,499 and has the same level of craftsmanship as the 3-in-1 model but only has two charging pads. And the Conoid Universal Magnetic Charging Stand comes in at a price of INR 1,999 and is aimed at buyers who are looking to dip their feet into the magnetic charging stand segment on a tight budget.