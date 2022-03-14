It still is months left for the iPhone 14 to be launched though the same is already a subject of many a rumor, leak, and speculation. Take for instance the latest that analyst Ming Chi Kuo has to share on this. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 range will comprise of two different versions powered by the A15 and A16 chipsets. As Kuo stated, there is going to be the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone Max, both of which are going to be powered by the A15 chipset that currently powers the iPhone 13 line-up. However, the only concession here is that the RAM would be upgraded from the current 4 GB to 6 GB for the two iPhone 14 models.

Thereafter, there are going to be the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models that would come powered by the new A16 Bionic processor. Apart from getting the latest-generation processor, the two Pro models will also be getting 6 GB RAM which ensures processing power of the highest order for the two high-end iPhone versions. Interestingly, the two Pro models will also come with screen sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

In fact, the iPhone 14 series is tipped to come in just two screen sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. What that means is there is not going to be the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini version anymore. That said, there is going to be the option to go for the largest iPhone model but at a lower price point for the first time ever. That would be in the form of the iPhone Max which would be priced lower than the Pro version having the same display area.

All of this, if that is how things pan out, will no doubt make for an interesting development considering that this will be the first time in years that Apple will be veering off its own chosen path. Apple had earlier offered iPhone models powered by two different processors back in 2013. Back then, it had launched the iPhone 5S powered by the A7 SoC while the iPhone 5C came with a year-old A6 chipset and was offered at a lower price point.

Similarly, the more recent iPhone 13 Pro models come with an A15 processor variety that has more GPU cores and has access to more memory than the A15 processor that powers the non-Pro iPhone 13 versions. Things are going to be simpler this time, with two base iPhone models along with two Pro models with both sets featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes respectively.

Other areas where Apple is expected to innovate with the iPhone 14 series include the camera, a 120 HZ ProMotion display which might be reserved for the Pro models along with maybe tweaks to the CPU and GPU cores as well to differentiate the different models. More details are expected to emerge in the days ahead. So stay tuned.